Horse Racing

Aidan O’Brien Breeders’ Cup 2023 Runners : Who Has The Ballydoyle Maestro Entered At Santa Anita Park?

Kyle Curran
Aidan O'Brien Breeders Cup 2023 Runners
Aidan O'Brien Breeders Cup 2023 Runners

Check out the Aidan O’Brien Breeders’ Cup 2023 runners ahead of this weekend’s highly-anticipated action at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, California

Breeders’ Cup 2023 Info

📅Date: Friday 3rd- Saturday 4th Nov 2023
🏇Racecourse: Santa Anita Park, California
📺 TV: NBC Sports / USA Network
🎲 Odds (Breeders’ Cup Classic): Arabian Knight +250 | White Abarrio +350 | Ushba Tesoro +400

Aidan O’Brien Breeders Cup 2023 Runners

Irish trainer Aidan O’Brien has won 16 Breeders Cup races in his time and will be hoping to add to that impressive tally this weekend when sending 10 of his finest horses over.

Out of the 14 races in total, O’Brien has entries in at least six of them, giving him a good chance of big prize money in some of the world’s most valuable turf races.

The Tipperary-based trainer won three races last year at the Breeders Cup, accumulating over $3.3m in prize money. Meditate and Victoria Road tasted victor on Future Stars Friday, winning the Juvenile Fillies Turf and Juvenile Turf respectively. Meanwhile, Tuesday got her head in front to land the Filly & Mare Turf on the Saturday.

The Ballydoyle magician is also operating at a respectable 16% in the last 14 days, with 7 wins from 45 runs, so it is worth keeping an eye out for any of his runners this weekend at Santa Anita Park.

Full Aidan O’Brien Breeders Cup 2023 Runners & Current Entries

With plenty Breeders Cup runners this year, O’Brien will hope to replicate last year’s success.

Note: The final entries for the Breeders’ Cup races will be out on Wednesday (1 Nov) and Thursday (2 Nov)

Friday 3 November

Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint (2:00pm) 

  • Cherry Blossom

Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf (3:20pm)

  • Content

Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf (4:40pm)

  • Unquestionable
  • River Tiber
  • Mountain Bear

Saturday 4 November 

Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf (12:10pm)

  • Warm Heart

Breeders’ Cup Turf (2:50pm)

  • Auguste Rodin
  • Bolshoi Ballet
  • Broome

Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint (4:25pm)

  • Aesop’s Fables

Note: All Times are Pacific

Kyle Curran

Kyle Curran is a Journalism graduate who specialises in football (soccer), darts and horse racing, but has the ability to write about a range of different sports. He has worked with numerous sports and gambling websites. He also writes news, betting tips/news and SEO content. He can regularly be found providing live football (soccer) commentary on Flashscore. He was also formerly an editor and accredited journalist at Prost International covering Premier League and EFL fixtures.
