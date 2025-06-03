Griffin Johnson might not have a horse in the race, but there’s a growing buzz that the TikTok star could still steal the spotlight at the 2025 Belmont Stakes.

With nearly 10 million followers on TikTok and a minority stake in racehorse Sandman, Johnson has become one of the most unexpected names in thoroughbred racing.

His appearances during the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes went viral — not just for the fit pics, but for the sheer novelty of a Gen Z influencer walking the paddock like a seasoned owner.

Is Griffin Johnson Attending the Belmont Stakes 2025?

Sandman, the horse Johnson holds a reported 10% stake in through West Point Thoroughbreds, will not be running in the Belmont Stakes this year. Instead, Sandman is expected to rest up and run in the Jim Dandy Stakes in July.

That hasn’t stopped fans and social media watchers from asking the obvious question: Will Griffin Johnson still show up at Belmont?

So far, he hasn’t posted anything on his Instagram or TikTok confirming his attendance — but he hadn’t for the Preakness either, and still showed up.

Why Is Griffin Johnson at Horse Races Like the Belmont Stakes?

It’s not just that Griffin is an influencer attending a horse race — it’s the fact that every time he shows up, the sport trends. Clips of him cheering on Sandman have clocked up hundreds of thousands of views across platforms.

Griffin is part of a growing trend of digital-era personalities getting involved in “old money” sports — think F1, golf, and now horse racing. He’s helping bring a new audience to a sport that’s long been trying to modernize.

Is the Belmont Stakes Part of the Triple Crown?

Yes — the Belmont Stakes is the final leg of the Triple Crown of American horse racing, following the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness Stakes. Known as the “Test of the Champion”, it’s the oldest and longest of the three races, typically run over 1½ miles.

While a Triple Crown is rare — with the last winner being Justify in 2018 — the Belmont often plays host to dramatic showdowns between Derby and Preakness standouts.

That’s the case again in 2025, with Journalism returning to complete the full Triple Crown circuit, having won the Preakness and finished second in the Derby.

Will Dave Portnoy and Barstool Sports Be at Belmont 2025?

Griffin might not be the only social lightning rod at Belmont. Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy has made a habit of turning up to big race days with massive bets and even bigger opinions.

While he hasn’t confirmed his Belmont plans publicly yet, Portnoy has dropped $1 million on the Derby in the past, and often uses Belmont as a high-visibility content play.

Belmont Stakes Celebrities 2025: Who Will Be There?

Horse racing’s always had its share of celebrities — from the Kentucky Derby red carpet to A-listers in ownership groups — but this new era feels different.

It’s less about tradition, more about traction. The Belmont Stakes might not have Sandman in the starting gate, but Griffin Johnson’s potential cameo has people talking all the same.

And while Griffin’s presence is generating buzz, the spotlight on the track itself will likely fall on Preakness winner and Kentucky Derby runner-up Journalism, who is confirmed for the Belmont Stakes. Trained by Michael McCarthy, the colt has a shot at the rare Preakness-Belmont double — last done by Afleet Alex in 2005.

Even if Griffin is just there for a TikTok in front of the statue, it’s enough to keep eyes (and clicks) on the sport.

Will he be there? As of yet, no one knows for sure. But if he is, expect it to trend.