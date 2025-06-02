Preakness hero and Kentucky Derby runner-up Journalism will line up in this weekend’s Belmont Stakes.

The three-year-old phenomenon was sent off as the Kentucky Derby favorite in May after winning the Santa Anita Derby a month prior but went down by 1½ lengths to Sovereignty at Churchill Downs.

With no Sovereignty to worry about at Pimlico two weeks later, Journalism justified odds-on favoritism to win the Preakness Stakes in the most dramatic fashion by a half length.

Trained by Michael McCarthy, Journalism defied a nightmare trip to win the Preakness after being niggled along early and meeting severe trouble in-running.

McCarthy, who won the race for a second time after triumph with Rombauer in 2021, said: “He’s a wonderful mover. He gets over the ground very well. He’s got an incredible stride to him.”

The trainer was impressed by a piece of work from Journalism at Saratoga on Sunday and felt there was no reason not to head to Belmont Park for the $2 million Grade 1.

The final leg of the Triple Crown is staged this Saturday, June 7 and Journalism will be the only horse among the field to have competed in all three races.

Sovereignty’s owner Godolphin opted to sidestep a shot at the Triple Crown in favor of staying fresh for the Belmont and the Kentucky Derby 1-2 will meet again in the Test of Champions.

WATCH: Journalism wins the 2025 Preakness Stakes

Will Journalism win the 2025 Belmont Stakes?

Journalism heads to Belmont Park with every chance of winning the Belmont Stakes but it’s unlikely he’ll go off as favorite as that tag will assumedly belong to Sovereignty.

The colt has had three tough races since the start of April and there’s a possibility those efforts could leave their mark on him, especially as he was all out to win the Preakness just three weeks ago.

He’s a tough, hardy horse and is sure to be involved in the finish but whether he’ll have enough left in the tank to get over the line in front is a completely different task.

Sovereignty has been kept fresh for this in mind but was also well-suited by the sloppy conditions at Churchill Downs last month – and we’re expecting fast ground at Belmont Park, which Journalism thrived on at Pimlico.

The Preakness-Belmont double has been completed 18 times and the last to do it was Afleet Alex in 2005 so Journalism has the chance to make recent history if successful.

Journalism’s sire Curlin hosed up in the Arkansas Derby in preparation for the Triple Crown in 2007, going on to finish third in the Kentucky Derby, winning the Preakness and coming second in the Belmont.

It’s probably worth opposing Journalism at the prices considering over the last 22 renewals of the Belmont, only three Preakness winners were triumphant in New York.

14 winners of the Belmont over the last 22 years have competed in the Kentucky Derby – 11 of those 14 won the Derby and were put away for the final leg of the Triple Crown.

When is the draw for the 2025 Belmont Stakes?

The Belmont Stakes post position draw is set for 5pm EST on Monday, June 2.