Professional racing tipster Andrew Mount takes a good look at today’s Spreadex markets to find the best value spread betting and fixed odds opportunities.

Spreadex offers both normal fixed odds betting plus spread betting on horse racing.

Andrew found 10-1 Goodwood winner LORD RIDDIFORD on Tuesday and has three recommended bets/trades at Goodwood on Wednesday, July 27th. Follow his tips on horse racing betting sites throughout the year.

GOODWOOD 1.50

LUMINOUS LIGHT has been very well found in the overnight market but still looks worth a small interest to give Charlie & Mark Johnston another first-race Glorious Goodwood winner (they struck in the opener here yesterday with 14-1 shot Forest Falcon). Luminous Light has run respectable thirds over 1m2f in both starts since gelded and looks sure to improve for this step up to 1m4f. He made all on his only previous course visit and could prove hard to catch. Buy at 13 in the Spreadex 50-30-20-10 market. Luminous Light’s tablemate APPROACHABILTY (spread set at 3-5) and Michael Bell’s ADJUVANT (5-7) are others to consider if you want to fire more than one bullet at this race.

Recommendation: Back LUMINOUS LIGHT in Goodwood 1.50

GOODWOOD 3.35

BAAEED, who bids to make it nine wins from nine starts in the Sussex Stakes, will obviously be hard to beat but CHINDIT is improving and Richard Hannon’s four-year-old can grab second place or, who knows, cause a massive upset. He’s actually the fastest horse in the race according to Proform’s speed figures and clocked a career-vest RPR (Racing Post Rating) of 117 when a 20-1 third to Baaeed in the Lockinge Stakes at Newbury earlier this year. He matched that figure when landing the Group 2 Summer Mile at Ascot last time and also ran well in defeat behind Baaeed at Royal Ascot. ORDER OF AUSTRALIA finished in front of him that day, but his forcing style isn’t ideal for Goodwood and ALCOHOL FREE could prove vulnerable now stepping back up from 6f after her July Cup win. That was her career-best effort, and she could go backwards from it – her record following a win when competing in the same season reads 2536 (0-4). Buy CHINDIT at 5 in the Spreadex 50-25-10 market. Fixed odds punters might want to back him in the Spreadex ‘betting without Baaeed’ market at 9-1. MODERN GAMES also has a solid chance in the ‘without Baaeed’ and is worth a saver (15-8).

Recommendation: Back CHINDIT in Goodwood 3.35

GOODWOOD JOCKEYS

WILLIAM BUICK has some solid chances at Goodwood today. Royal Ascot scorer SECRET STATE is on a four-timer and should pick up at least five points in the opener, the consistent OSCULA has been well supported for the 2.25 and was only just touched off at Ascot last Saturday, while MODERN GAMES, two from two at the 1m trip, can pick up at least five points in the Sussex Stakes (3.35). MYRISTICA has acquired some consistency since the cheekpieces were re-applied and has place claims in the 1m2f fillies’ handicap (4.10), ALL THE TIME is another solid place player in the 4.45 while THE ATTORNEY could be his best chance in the 5.20. Buy Buick at 37 in the Spreadex GOODWOOD JOCKEYS market.

Recommendation: Back WILLIAM BUICK in Goodwood Jockeys

