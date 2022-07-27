We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

This Wednesday, 27 July, the horse racing NAP of the Day for SportsLens experts is Secret State. He runs in the 1m 4f handicap at Glorious Goodwood this afternoon (1:50). Next best, meanwhile, is Purple Mountain in the extended 2m mares handicap hurdle at the Galway Festival this evening (6:10).

Both of today’s selections represent powerful horse racing connections in their respective spheres. Secret State has a St Leger entry for Godolphin, while Purple Mountain is the only course and distance winner in her race. Read on for more reasons to back our horse racing NAP of the Day and NB bet.

Why will horse racing NAP of the Day Secret State win?

Trainer Charlie Appleby came into the Glorious meeting at Goodwood races bang in form and had a winner on the opening day. He brings a 36 per cent strike rate with his runners over the last fortnight into today’s action. With the yard enjoying this purple patch, it would be no surprise if Secret State followed-up in the 1m 4f handicap for horses rated 0-105 (1:50) despite a 7lb rise in the weights.

This Dubawi colt represents a stable with a 22 per cent win ratio at Goodwood over the last five years. Secret State is three from four career starts this season and progressing at a rate of knots. Given his Classic entry, top betting sites go 14/1 about St Leger success in September. Secret State could take in the Group 2 Great Voltigeur at York en route to Doncaster.

Today’s horse racing NAP has lofty targets but decent form in the book

If he’s to prove worthy of those early closing targets and his place in the ante post betting on the Leger, then he needs to defy top weight here and land the four-timer. The form of his Ascot victory in the King George V Stakes at the royal meeting has been franked by the runner-up, Deauville Legend, winning a Group 3 at Newmarket since.

With his other form and horse racing results working out pretty well too, Secret State is thus our horse racing NAP of the Day on 27 July. A £10 punt on him at 5/2 returns £35 if he does win a fourth consecutive race under William Buick here. Connections’ ambitions for this horse demand nothing less.

Purple Mountain the NB punt at Galway Festival

Later on in the Emerald Isle, Willie Mullins just saddles Purple Mountain in the extended 2m handicap hurdle for mares (6:10). This seven-year-old daughter of Beat Hollow has strong bumper form and a Grade 3 win in novice company last autumn. Purple Mountain beat County Hurdle third Colonel Mustard at Killarney just under two years ago. She went on to Listed success at Gowran Park.

Purple Mountain didn’t act on going with heavy in the description on her final bumper start, but won her first two hurdles outings. The first of those was over this course and distance at this meeting almost exactly a year ago. All of the leading horse racing betting sites will be well aware of that.

Dropped in the weights at a venue where she’s won before

Although not so good on her last two outings, they came on late autumn and early winter ground. Purple Mountain goes well fresh, previously winning off breaks of 233 and 173 days. First time out might just be the right time to catch her. She has also been eased a couple of pounds in the handicap to what looks a very workable mark of 123.

Purple Mountain is thus our NB bet to the horse racing NAP of the Day, Secret State. A £10 punt on her with 888Sport at her current price of 9/2 returns £55 if she makes a winning reappearance at a track she likes. New customers who join that bookmaker and place such a wager qualify for £40 in bonuses with more info below…

