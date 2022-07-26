We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Leading horse racing advisor Andrew Mount’s is a contributor to the Racing Post, Racing Post Weekender, Racing & Football Outlook, the GG.co.uk website and a regular pundit on William Hill radio. Andrew uses stats and systems to find value bets and shares his latest thoughts below…

Andrew found 22-1 Goodwood winner ADAAY IN ASIA on Tuesday and has three recommended bets on Wednesday, July 27th. Follow his tips this week and all year round on horse racing betting sites with the lowdown on his latest picks below:

GOODWOOD 2.25

BOUNCE THE BLUES (system – Excelebration, all-weather to turf switch)

Progeny of the sire Excelebration have a superior strike-rate on turf compared to synthetics. Those who were relatively fancied on the all-weather last time (defined as in the first three in the betting) have a 15 from 69 record when running on turf next time for a profit of £37.08 to a £1 level stake at SP. BOUNCING THE BLUES, runner-up in a 7f Listed contest at Chelmsford on her all-weather debut last time, has a good record in big fields and can return to winning ways in this Group 3 contest.

REDCAR 3.45

SPIRIT CATCHER (system – first-time hood, colts, 3yo+, handicaps)

Rather than geld their quirky colts, some trainers prefer to a use a hood instead in an attempt to calm them. In the past ten years, those aged three or older who wore the headgear in handicap company have a 26 from 189 record for a profit of £44.58. SPIRIT CATCHER, well drawn in stall 1, could prove hard to pass.

GOODWOOD 4.45

THE PLATINUM QUEEN (system – Richard Fahey, 2yos, not debut)

This year, Richard Fahey’s juveniles are 11 from 51 (prior to yesterday’s racing) outside of their seasonal debuts and backing them all would have returned a profit of £48.12 to the usual £1 stake. THE PLATINUM QUEEN did well to win impressively at York last time as she raced freely (another profitable system) and she can follow up.

