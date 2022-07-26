Glorious Goodwood Lucky 15 Tips | ITV Racing Best Bets Weds 27th July

Four Glorious Goodwood Lucky 15 tips today from Andy Newton to add to your horse racing bet slips on Wednesday 27th July 2022. Yes, as we move into the second day of the 5-day Glorious Goodwood Festival on Wednesday we’ve four best bets from across the LIVE ITV horse racing to get stuck into.
Today’s Lucky 15 Tips and Horse Racing Best Bets
SECRET STATE @ 2/1 with BetUK – 1.50 Goodwood
This Godolphin runner heads here on a four-timer after wins at Ascot, Nottingham and Chester. The latest was a head success in the King George V Stakes at Royal Ascot and the form of that win has been boosted with the runner-up – Deauville Legend – winning a G3 at Newmarket races next time out.
ROCKET RODNEY @ 11/10 with BetUK – 3.00 Goodwood
Fast-improving sprinter that has won two of his four starts and is yet to finish out of the first two. Bolted up in a Listed race at Sandown last time out and expected to make the leap into Group company a smooth one. Has also won at Goodwood (April) so we know the track is fine.
BAAEED @ 1/5 with BetUK – 3.35 Goodwood
The best miler around at the moment and so no prizes for picking this one today. Looks a clear banker being rated 8lbs higher than his nearest rival and comes here 8 races undefeated after landing the Queen Anne Stakes by just under 2 lengths last time out.
THE PLATINUM QUEEN @ 5/4 with BetUK – 4.45 Goodwood
Super-impressive in winning a nice race at York last time out by 3 3/4 lengths and is the clear top-rated in the field here. Expected to be hard to beat if repeating that last run for the Richard Fahey yard and jockey Oisin Orr.
Note: Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change
2022 Glorious Goodwood Race Time and Dates
Glorious Goodwood – Wednesday 27th July 2022
- 1:50 – Coral Beaten-By-A-Length Handicap Cl2 (3yo 0-105) 1m4f ITV
- 2:25 – Whispering Angel Oak Tree Stakes (Group 3) (Fillies & Mares) Cl1 (3yo+) 7f ITV
- 3:00 – Markel Molecomb Stakes (Group 3) (IRE Incentive Race) Cl1 (2yo) 5f ITV
- 3:35 – Qatar Sussex Stakes (Group 1) (British Champions Series) Cl1 (3yo+) 1m ITV
- 4:10 – European Breeders Fund EBF Fillies’ Handicap Cl2 (3yo+ 0-105) 1m2f ITV
- 4:45 – British EBF Alice Keppel Fillies’ Conditions Stakes (GBB Race) (IRE Incentive Race) Cl2 (2yo) 5f ITV
- 5:20 – World Pool Handicap Cl3 (3yo+ 0-95) 7f RTV
See below our select list of some of the best horse racing betting sites – but totally trusted bookmakers, that will also have prices ahead of today’s horse racing. Plus, best of all, they ALL also have ‘must-see’ free bet sign-up offers to take advantage of and by joining this will give you a wider range of bookmakers so you can get the best value when placing your horse racing bets.