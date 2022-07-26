Glorious Goodwood Lucky 15 Tips | ITV Racing Best Bets Weds 27th July

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Four Glorious Goodwood Lucky 15 tips today from Andy Newton to add to your horse racing bet slips on Wednesday 27th July 2022. Yes, as we move into the second day of the 5-day Glorious Goodwood Festival on Wednesday we’ve four best bets from across the LIVE ITV horse racing to get stuck into.





Already claimed these betting offers? You can check out the best horse racing betting sites and add more top bookmakers to your portfolio.

RELATED: Goodwood Races – Cards, Tips & Results from Races at Glorious Goodwood

Back today’s Lucky 15 Glorious Goodwood selections in an acca @ 16/1 with BetUK (click the betslip below). Plus, Why not work out what today’s picks could win by using our Lucky 15 bet calculator for free?



Here are our four best horse racing tips to include in your Lucky 15 bet slip, plus join the BetUK ‘Acca Club’ and get 5 profit boosts to use on accas with different numbers of selections (Ts&C’s apply), plus Bet £10 and Get a £30 FREE BET (new customers).

Today’s Lucky 15 Tips and Horse Racing Best Bets

This Godolphin runner heads here on a four-timer after wins at Ascot, Nottingham and Chester. The latest was a head success in the King George V Stakes at Royal Ascot and the form of that win has been boosted with the runner-up – Deauville Legend – winning a G3 at Newmarket races next time out.

Fast-improving sprinter that has won two of his four starts and is yet to finish out of the first two. Bolted up in a Listed race at Sandown last time out and expected to make the leap into Group company a smooth one. Has also won at Goodwood (April) so we know the track is fine.

The best miler around at the moment and so no prizes for picking this one today. Looks a clear banker being rated 8lbs higher than his nearest rival and comes here 8 races undefeated after landing the Queen Anne Stakes by just under 2 lengths last time out.

THE PLATINUM QUEEN @ 5/4 with BetUK – 4.45 Goodwood

Super-impressive in winning a nice race at York last time out by 3 3/4 lengths and is the clear top-rated in the field here. Expected to be hard to beat if repeating that last run for the Richard Fahey yard and jockey Oisin Orr.

Back today’s Lucky 15 selections in an acca @ 16/1 with BetUK (click the betslip below)

Note: Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change

RELATED: Glorious Goodwood Quiz | Test Your Goodwood Horse Racing Knowledge

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More 18+ BeGambleAware.org T&Cs apply . New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Open only to new BetUK.com players. Aged 18 or over. Opt-in required by depositing via the “My Offers” page and placing a qualifying bet. Offer is available on mobile browser and desktop only. Offer must be activated and qualifying bet must be made within 7 days of registration. Only bets with minimum odds of 1.5 qualify for this promotion. Qualifying bet must be a bet of at least £10. Void, cashed out, or partially cashed out bets do not qualify for this promotion. Once the qualifying bet settles 3x £10 free bets will be awarded. Free bets must be used on bets with 4 or more selections. Each selection must be at odds of 1.3 or greater. 7 day expiry.

2022 Glorious Goodwood Race Time and Dates

Glorious Goodwood – Wednesday 27th July 2022

1:50 – Coral Beaten-By-A-Length Handicap Cl2 (3yo 0-105) 1m4f ITV

2:25 – Whispering Angel Oak Tree Stakes (Group 3) (Fillies & Mares) Cl1 (3yo+) 7f ITV

3:00 – Markel Molecomb Stakes (Group 3) (IRE Incentive Race) Cl1 (2yo) 5f ITV

3:35 – Qatar Sussex Stakes (Group 1) (British Champions Series) Cl1 (3yo+) 1m ITV

4:10 – European Breeders Fund EBF Fillies’ Handicap Cl2 (3yo+ 0-105) 1m2f ITV

4:45 – British EBF Alice Keppel Fillies’ Conditions Stakes (GBB Race) (IRE Incentive Race) Cl2 (2yo) 5f ITV

5:20 – World Pool Handicap Cl3 (3yo+ 0-95) 7f RTV

Already Have Accounts With Our Featured Bookies? Here Are 10 Up-and-Coming Bookmakers With Cracking Free Bets

See below our select list of some of the best horse racing betting sites – but totally trusted bookmakers, that will also have prices ahead of today’s horse racing. Plus, best of all, they ALL also have ‘must-see’ free bet sign-up offers to take advantage of and by joining this will give you a wider range of bookmakers so you can get the best value when placing your horse racing bets.