Horse Racing Tips Today: Wednesday’s Best UK and Ireland Racing Bets

Today the horse racing action comes on both the flat tracks and over the jumps this afternoon, with four meetings from England, one from up north of the border in Scotland and one from across the Irish Sea in Ireland. Here are our Wednesday horse racing tips and bets across every meeting.

The meetings from Goodwood, Redcar and Perth get underway in the early afternoon. Meanwhile the remaining three meetings from Galway, Sandown and Leicester get underway in the late afternoon/early evening and run through the night. The first race of the afternoon sets off at 1.00pm at Perth, with the last race of the day on getting underway at 8.40pm at Leicester.

We have selected a NAP and NEXT BEST bet for you, one from Galway and one from Goodwood, to add to your bet slip as well as racing bets and tips on the day.

Horse racing bets & tips today: Goodwood, Redcar, Perth, Galway, Sandown and Leicester

Have a read to find our most confident picks of the day, as well as race-by-race selections for every race across the six meetings today!

NAP – ROCK ROAD @ 5/1 with Bet UK – 5.40 Galway



Our NAP of the day comes from the second race of the afternoon across the Irish Sea at Galway Racecourse, where we have selected Rock Road for trainer Willie Mullins to triumph in this Handicap Hurdle over 2m6f111y.

This 10-year-old gelding is in great form right now, with two runner-up finishes and a win in his last three starts. That win for Rock Road did come in a chase rather than a hurdle race, but his two second place finishes can act as a positive here as Paul Townend aims to give Rock Road his second win over the hurdles.

Based of his last few runs, Rock Road could well be the one to beat here and has ever chance of getting back to winning ways.

NEXT BEST – BOX TO BOX @ 12/1 with Bet UK – 1.50 Goodwood

Our Next Best bet of the day comes from the opening race of the afternoon at Glorious Goodwood, where we have sided with a relatively big priced horse in Box To Box, to win this Class 2 handicap over the 1m3f218y trip.

This 3-year-old comes here fresh off the back of back-to-back wins, both at Chester, where he won impressively both times. His last win was also in a Class 2 over the same distance as today’s race, and Box To Box won comfortably by 4 1/2 lengths and kept on impressively inside the final furlong before winning with ease.

At a big price of 8/1, it might be worth your while backing Box To Box each-way, but we cannot ignore his impressive form and is the only other horse in the race besides Secret State who has won a race as high in class as this. Has ever chance for trainer Hugo Palmer with jockey Jim Crowley in the saddle.

Check out all of our selections across the six meetings in the UK and Ireland on Wednesday

We’ve gone through each of the respective cards at Goodwood, Redcar, Perth, Galway, Sandown and Leicester on Wednesday. Here is who we are backing for our racing bets on all 40 races:

Goodwood Horse Racing Tips

1.50 Box To Box (NB) @ 12/1 with Bet UK

2.25 Heredia @ 9/2 with Bet UK

3.00 Eddie’s Boy @ 7/1 with Bet UK

3.35 Baaeed @ 1/6 with Bet UK

4.10 State Occasion @ 11/2 with Bet UK

4.45 Star Of Lady M @ 11/2 with Bet UK

5.20 Stockpyle @ 11/2 with Bet UK

Redcar Horse Racing Tips

2.00 Lakota Blue @ 10/3 with Bet UK

2.35 Minwah @ 9/4 with Bet UK

3.10 Gangway @ 14/1 with Bet UK

3.45 Ana Gold @ 7/1 with Bet UK

4.20 Isle Of Dreams @ 11/2 with Bet UK

4.55 Laoch Gach La @ 16/1 with Bet UK

5.30 Mac Ailey @ 15/8 with Bet UK

Perth Horse Racing Tips

1.00 Al Muffrih @ 7/2 with Bet UK

1.35 Getaman @ 5/2 with Bet UK

2.10 Lake Shore Drive @ 7/4 with Bet UK

2.45 Big Difference @ 5/1 with Bet UK

3.20 Lady Babs @ 4/1 with Bet UK

3.55 Get With It @ 15/8 with Bet UK

4.30 Say You Say Me @ 4/6 with Bet UK

Galway Horse Racing Tips

5.10 Country Queen @ 4/1 with Bet UK

5.40 Rock Road (NAP) @ 5/1 with Bet UK

6.10 Hidden Land @ 11/1 with Bet UK

6.40 Gabynako @ 10/1 with Bet UK

7.15 Hallowed Star @ 2/1 with Bet UK

7.50 Dairerin @ 3/1 with Bet UK

8.20 Dark Voyager @ 13/2 with Bet UK

Sandown Horse Racing Tips

5.50 Persian Royal @ 13/8 with Bet UK

6.20 Boom Boom Pow @ 9/4 with Bet UK

6.50 Starnberg @ 4/1 with Bet UK

7.25 Mercurius Power @ 15/8 with Bet UK

8.00 Danza Della Luna @ 6/1 with Bet UK

8.30 Pons Aelius @ 10/3 with Bet UK

Leicester Horse Racing Tips

6.00 Maggie’s Tern @ 10/1 with Bet UK

6.30 Coco Hill @ 13/2 with Bet UK

7.00 Shamekh @ 4/7 with Bet UK

7.40 Clipsham Gold @ 6/4 with Bet UK

8.10 Bearaway @ 11/8 with Bet UK

8.40 Hilary’s Boy @ 5/1 with Bet UK

Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change