Galway Festival Betting Tips | Day Three, Wednesday 27th July 2022

More Galway Festival betting tips today as the 7-day meeting continues into it’s third day (Wednesday 27th July). Something for everyone again today with a mixed 7-race card that includes flat and jumping racing. See below our Galway Festival free tips and best bets.
Galway Festival Betting Tips – Wednesday 27th July 2022
- 5:10 – Tote Always SP Or Better At Galway Maiden Hurdle (2m5f11y) RTE2 – COUNTRY QUEEN @ SP with BoyleSports
- 5:40 – SP Or Better Guaranteed with Tote Handicap Hurdle (2m6f111y) RTE2 – ROCK ROAD @ SP with BoyleSports
- 6:10 – Free Jackpot All Customers At Tote.ie Irish EBF Mares Handicap Hurdle (2m110y) RTE2 – REBEL ROSE @ SP with BoyleSports
- 6:40 – Tote Galway Plate (Handicap Chase) (Grade A) (2m6f111y) RTE2 – GABYNAKO (e/w) @ 10/1 with BoyleSports
- 7:15 – Tote Guarantee On All Irish & UK Races (Q.R.) Maiden (1m4f43y) RTE2 – HALLOWED STAR @ SP with BoyleSports
- 7:50 – Play The Tote Exacta On Every Race Handicap (1m123y) RTV – DAIRERIN @ SP with BoyleSports
- 8:20 – Claim Your Welcome Offer @ Tote.ie Handicap (2m110y) RTV – UNANSWERED @ SP with BoyleSports
Note: Odds are subject to change
