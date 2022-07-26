2022 Galway Plate Trends and Tips | Which Horses Fit The Stats?

The 2022 Galway Plate is one of the big feature races at this week’s 7-day Galway Festival. 12 months ago we saw the Willie Mullins-trained Royal Rendezvous land the race, while with three wins in the last six renewals anything the Gordon Elliott yard runs has to be respected.
To help you find the winner, Andy Newton takes a look at the latest betting, each horses probability of winning and the main 2022 Galway Plate trends.
Already claimed these betting offers? You can check out the best horse racing betting sites and add more top bookmakers to your portfolio.
What Time Is The 2022 Galway Plate?
🕙Time: 6:40pm (UK time)
📅Date: Wednesday 27th July 2022
🏇Racecourse: Galway
💰 Winner: £159,300
📺 TV: Racing TV / RTE2
DID YOU KNOW? 17 of the last 19 Galway Plate winners carried 10st 13lbs or less
2022 Galway Plate Trends and Stats
Help find the winner of Wednesday’s Galway Plate at the Galway racecourse using our key trends and stats.
- 18/19 – Trained by an Irish-based yard
- 18/19 – Aged 9 or younger
- 17/19 – Carried 10-13 or less in weight
- 16/19 – Had won between 1-4 times (chase) before
- 16/19 – Had won over at least 2m4f (chase) before
- 14/19 – Won by an Irish bred horse
- 12/19 – Finished in the top 4 last time out
- 11/19 – Returned a double-figure price in the betting
- 11/19 – Carried 10-10 or less in weight
- 9/19 – Had won just twice over fences before
- 9/19 – Came from outside the top 3 in the betting
- 9/19 – Aged 7 years-old
- 8/19 – Raced within the last 5 weeks
- 7/19 – Unplaced favourites
- 5/19 – Won last time out
- 4/19 – Winning favourites
- 3/19 – Trained by Gordon Elliott (3 of last 6)
- 2/19 – Trained by Dermot Weld
- 2/19 – Trained by Henry de Bromhead (2 of last 7)
- The average winning SP in the last 19 years is 12/1
Look For Horses Aged 9 Or Younger and Respect 7 Year-Olds
With a monster 95% of the last 19 Galway Plate winners aged 9 or younger this is a ‘must-have’ stat to have onside. However, the bad news is most horses tick this trend, with only the 11 year-old Castlegrace Paddy falling down.
But with 47% of the last 19 winners aged 7, this is certainly worth a look with FIRE ATTACK, GABYNAKO and HEWICK the only three runners of this age in the race.
89% Of The Last 19 Winners Carried 10st 13lbs Or Less
Another key trend to respect to the weight carried. Being a handicap race then this stats had built-up over the years, with a massive 89% or the last 19 winners carrying 10st 13lbs or less. If this is to be repeated again, the top 15 on the card can be ruled out!
That only leaves us with 7 runners (from the 22) – Exelerator Express, Hurricane Georgie, The Jam Man, Ash Tree Meadow, Fire Attack, Gin On Lime and Discordantly.
12 Of The Last 19 Winners (63%) Finished In The Top 4 Last Time
Coming into the race in fair form is another good trend to look out for, with 63% of the last 19 winners having a top four finish in their latest race to their name.
Of the seven that tick the weight trend, Exelerator Express, Hurricane Georgie, Ash Tree Meadow, Fire Attack, Gin On Lime and Discordantly fit the bill.
Respect Any Gordon Elliott-trained Runners
The Gordon Elliott yard love to target this race – they’ve won the pot three times in the last 6 years and so their runners – Hurricane Georgie, Ash Tree Meadow and Battleoverdoyen have to be on anyone’s shortlist.
21% Winning Galway Plate Favourites In The Last 19 Years
Considering the competitive nature of the race, it’s not been a bad one for the market leader with 5 winning jollies in the last 19 renewals.
At this stage calling a clear favourite is hard, but the likes of The Shunter, Cape Gentleman, El Barra, Gabynako and Fire Attack are five horses that have been popular in the betting in te build-up to the race.
Which Galway Plate Horses Get The Trends Thumbs Up?
Taking the above-mentioned stats into account there are three horses that standout – FIRE ATTACK, ASH TREE MEADOW and HURRICANE GEORGIE.
FIRE ATTACK @ 8/1 with BoyleSports – One of just three 7 year-old in the race and with a nice racing weight of 10-10 can go well. He’s also got another 3lbs coming off his weight with claiming jockey Shane Fitzgerald riding, and heads here in great form having won at Punchestown at the end of May. Up 7lbs for that win means more is needed, but is lightly-raced over fences with just four runs, so should have scope for improvement.
ASH TREE MEADOW @ 12/1 with BoyleSports – One from the Gordon Elliott trio of runners and is sure to be popular with a string of wins next to his name. Comes here on a four-timer after a top summer campaign so far and has won 3 of his 4 career runs over fences. The latest was an easy 6 length success at Killarney.
HURRICANE GEORGIE @ 11/1 with BoyleSports – Another runner for Gordon Elliott that looks to have a leading chance. The first interesting thing to note here is that jockey Jack Kennedy, who rode Ash Tree Meadow last time out to win, prefers to stick with this 5 year-old after partnering him to win at Kilbeggan earlier this month. She’s won her last three now and despite being up another 11lbs here, stays further which connections are sure to make full use of.
Galway Plate 2022 Latest Betting, Runners and Probability Of Winning
|Galway Plate Horse
|Latest Odds
|Win Probability
|Bookmaker
|CAPE GENTLEMAN
|7/1
|12.5%
|THE SHUNTER
|7/1
|12.5%
|EL BARRA
|7/1
|12.5%
|GABYNAKO
|8/1
|11%
|EXELERATOR EXPRESS
|8/1
|11%
|FIRE ATTACK
|8/1
|11%
|HURRICANE GEORGIE
|11/1
|8.3%
|EASY GAME
|12/1
|7.7%
|EARLY DOORS
|12/1
|7.7%
|ASH TREE MEADOW
|12/1
|7.7%
|RONALD PUMP
|14/1
|6.7%
|THE JAM MAN
|14/1
|6.7%
|GIN ON LIME
|18/1
|5.3%
|DISCORDANTLY
|18/1
|5.3%
|DARASSO
|20/1
|4.8%
|ANNAMIX
|25/1
|3.8%
|A WAVE OF THE SEA
|25/1
|3.8%
|CASTLEGRACE PADDY
|25/1
|3.8%
|DALY TIGER
|28/1
|3.5%
|NOTEBOOK
|40/1
|2.5%
|BATTLEOVERDOYEN
|40/1
|2.5%
All odds correct as of 11:38 BST on Tues, 26th July and subject to change
Galway Plate Recent Winners
- 2021 – Royal Rendezvous (5/1 fav)
- 2020 – Early Doors (7/1)
- 2019 – Borice (9/1)
- 2018 – Clarcam (33/1)
- 2017 – Balko Des Flos (6/1)
- 2016 – Lord Scoundrel (10/1)
- 2015 – Shanahan’s Turn (16/1)
- 2014 – Road To Riches (14/1)
- 2013 – Carlingford Lough (7/2 fav)
- 2012 – Bob Lingo (16/1)
Watch Royal Rendezvous Winning The 2021 Galway Plate
2022 Galway Festival Race Time and Dates
Galway Festival, Wednesday 27th July 2022
- 5:10 – Tote Always SP Or Better At Galway Maiden Hurdle (5yo+) 2m5f RTE2
- 5:40 – SP Or Better Guaranteed With Tote Handicap Hurdle (4yo+) 2m6½f RTE2
- 6:10 – Free Jackpot All Customers At Tote.ie Irish EBF Mares Handicap Hurdle (4yo+) 2m½f RTE2
- 6:40 – Tote Galway Plate (Handicap Chase) (Grade A) (4yo+) 2m6½f RTE2
- 7:15 – Tote Guarantee On All Irish & UK Races (Q.R.) Maiden (3yo+) 1m4f RTE2
- 7:50 – Play The Tote Exacta On Every Race Handicap (3yo) 1m½f RTV
- 8:20 – Claim Your Welcome Offer @Tote.ie Handicap (3yo+ 50-80) 2m½f RTV
See below our select list of some of the best horse racing betting sites – but totally trusted bookmakers, that will also have prices ahead of today’s horse racing from Glorious Goodwood. Plus, best of all, they ALL also have ‘must-see’ free bet sign-up offers to take advantage of and by joining this will give you a wider range of bookmakers so you can get the best value when placing your horse racing bets.