Home News goodwood betting tips day two itv racing trends weds 27th july

Goodwood Betting Tips Day Two | ITV Racing Trends Weds 27th July

Updated

1 hour ago

on

goodwood

More Goodwood betting tips this Wednesday as the 5-day Glorious Goodwood Festival moves into the second day. Plenty to look forward to again, with the Group One Sussex Stakes the main event as the unbeaten Baaeed looks to make it nine straight wins on the bounce.

To help you find the winners, Andy Newton is on-hand with the key big-race trends and his ITV racing tips for all the Glorious Goodwood LIVE races on Wednesday 27th July.

TOP TIPPING: Forest Falcon (1st 14/1), Kyprios (1st 6/4) and Lord Riddiford (1st 10/1) were nice winners on day one of Glorious Goodwood for this feature.

Plus, grab a £30 FREE BET with our friends at 888Sport (bet £10, get £30) to use on the LIVE ITV Racing from Goodwood today.

Goodwood Betting Tips – ITV Horse Racing Best Bets Wednesday 27th July 2022

Note: Odds are subject to change

glorious goodwood crowd

Glorious Goodwood Betting Tips | Horse Racing Trends and ITV Racing Best Bets, Weds 27th July 22

1.50 – Coral Beaten-By-A-Length Handicap Cl2 1m4f ITV

  • 18/18 – Had raced within the last 5 weeks
  • 15/18 – Placed in the top 3 in their last race
  • 12/18 – Rated between 84-94
  • 11/18 – Carried 8-13 or less in weight
  • 10/18 – Won over 1m4f previously
  • 9/18 – Came from outside the top 3 in the market
  • 7/18 – Won their last race
  • 4/18 – Ran at Newmarket last time out
  • 4/18 – Trained by Mark Johnston
  • 2/18 – Ridden by Ryan Moore
  • 1/18 – Winning favourites
  • 12 of the last 16 winners came from stall 10 or lower

SPORTSLENS GOODWOOD BETTING TIPS: The Godolphin runner – SECRET STATE @ 2/1 with 888Sport – will be popular here after winning three of his opening four races. The last of those was a head success in the King George V Stakes at Royal Ascot last month and the form of that win has since been franked with the runner-up, Deauville Legend, winning a Group 3 at Newmarket.

Of the rest, Ryan Moore catches the eye booked to ride the Hughie Morrison-trained MAKSUD (e/w) @ 8/1 with 888Sport, who has been running in better races than this and is into a handicap now for the first time.

2.25 – Whispering Angel Oak Tree Stakes (Group 3) Cl1 (3yo+) 7f ITV

  • 13/13 – Didn’t win last time out
  • 12/13 – Won between 2-4 times before
  • 11/13 – Aged 3 or 4 years-old
  • 11/13 – Won over at least 7f before
  • 11/13 – Officially rated 100+
  • 9/13 – Finished in the top 4 last time out
  • 8/13 – Returned 7/1 or bigger in the betting
  • 7/13 – Irish-bred
  • 4/13 – Ran at Ascot last time out
  • 4/13 – Had won at the track before
  • 3/13 – French-trained winners (3 of the last 7)
  • 3/13 – Winning favourites
  • The last 10 winners came from stalls 10 or lower

SPORTSLENS GOODWOOD BETTING TIPS: A very open affair here, but 3 and 4 year-olds have the better recent record, while ALL of the last 10 winners came from stalls 10 or lower. With that in mind, the two that we’ll take a chance on are PRIMO BACIO (e/w) @ 8/1 with 888Sport and SAMAHRAM (e/w) @ 9/1 with 888Sport.

Primo Bacio will find this easier after last running in the G1 Falmouth Stakes, when only 6 lengths off the winner that day. Eased two grades here, while having raced a bit keen in recent races the drop back to 7f looks a good move.

Samahram comes over from France and the raiders from across the Channel have done well recently – winning 3 of the last 7 runnings. Frankie rides this Graffard runner, who has won 2 of her three starts and having just held on last time over a mile is another that should be well suited by the drop back to 7f.

3.00 – Markel Molecomb Stakes (Group 3) Cl1 5f ITV

  • 18/20 – Had won over 5f before
  • 17/20 – Returned 8/1 or shorter in the betting
  • 15/20 – Had run within the last 4 weeks
  • 15/20 – Had won between 1-2 times before
  • 15/20 – Favourites that finished in the top 4
  • 13/20 – Finished in the top 2 last time out
  • 13/20 – Foaled in either Feb or March
  • 13/20 – Came from the top 3 in the betting
  • 12/20 – Winning distance – 1 lengths or less
  • 10/20 – Won last time out
  • 6/20 – Winning favourites
  • 4/20 – Trained by Richard Hannon
  • 2/20 – Trained by Mick Channon
  • 2/20 – Trained by William Haggas
  • Horse from stall 1 has finished in the top 3 in 7 of the last 12 runnings

SPORTSLENS GOODWOOD BETTING TIPS: The likes of Eddie’s Boy, who won the valuable Weatherby’s Super Sprint last time out, plus Walbank, who ran second in the Norfolk Stakes at Royal Ascot this season, are interesting.

But the George Scott yard look to have an improving sprinter on their hands in ROCKET RODNEY @ Evs with 888Sport. This 2 year-old has won two of his four starts and is yet to finish out of the first two. His last win at Sandown was in a Listed race too so clearly deserves this step up into a Group 3 and he’s also recorded a win here at Goodwood, when winning at the West Sussex venue in April.

3.35 – Qatar Sussex Stakes (British Champions Series) (Group 1) Cl1 1m ITV

  • 19/21 – Won over 1m before
  • 18/21 – Finished 1st or 2nd last time out
  • 18/21 – Had won 4 or more times during their career
  • 17/21 – Returned 9/2 or shorter in the betting
  • 13/21 – Ran at Royal Ascot last time out
  • 13/21 – Had 4 or more previous runs that season
  • 13/21 – Has Won a Group One previously
  • 11/21 – Winning favourites
  • 11/21 – Aged 3 years-old
  • 4/21 – Trained by Aidan O’Brien
  • 4/21 – Aged 4 years-old
  • 3/21 – Trained by Richard Hannon
  • Just 1 winner from stall 1 in the last 16 runnings
  • 11 of the last 16 winners came from stalls 3-5 (inc)

SPORTSLENS GOODWOOD BETTING TIPS: No prizes here, but it’s hard to see beyond the unbeaten BAAEED @ 1/6 with 888Sport, who is the best miler around at the moment and heads here yet to taste defeat from 8 runs. His last win was a smooth success in the Queen Anne Stakes at Royal Ascot and prior to that won the Lockinge at Newbury. He can land his fifth G1 here.

Of the rest, Alcohol Free bounced back to winning ways in the July Cup last time at Newmarket and rates the danger, but is still rated 9lbs lower than the favourite and is up back up from 6f to a mile here.

4.10 – European Breeders Fund EBF Fillies’ Handicap (Class 2) (3yo+ 0-105) 1m2f ITV

  • 6 previous runnings
  • 6/6 – Ran in the last 4 weeks
  • 5/6 – Drawn between 5-8 (inc)
  • 5/6 – Carried between 8-2 and 8-13
  • 5/6 – Returned 7/1 or bigger in the betting
  • 5/6 – Finished 1st or 2nd last time out
  • 4/6 – Aged 3 years-old
  • 4/6 – Rated between 82-86 (inc)
  • 4/6 – Won over 1m2f before
  • 4/6 – Irish bred
  • 3/6 – Unplaced last time out
  • 0/6 – Winning favourites

SPORTSLENS GOODWOOD BETTING TIPS: Sea Speedwall looks the sort to have more to come for the William Haggas yard, while Frankie and Gosden team up with Natasha, who is sure to be popular too. But the interesting one is LYRICAL LADY (e/w) @ 8/1 with 888Sport – a horse that has been running in better races than this so the Hughie Morrison yard must feel she’s above average. It’s also interesting she’s back to 1m2f after seemingly getting outpaced last time over a mile.

Of the rest, a saver is also advised on the Mark Johnston runner – VALUE THEORY (e/w) @ 12/1 with 888Sport who ran on well over 1m 1/2f last time and looks worth another crack at this longer trip.

4.45 – British Stallion Studs Alice Keppel EBF Fillies’ Conditions Stakes (Plus 10/GBB Race) (Class 2) (2yo) 5f ITV

  • Only 3 previous running
  • Trainer Karl Burke won this race in 2021
  • Trainer Charlie Appleby won this race in 2020
  • Trainer Mark Johnston won this race in 2019
  • All 3 winners returned 7/2 or shorter
  • All 3 winners came from stalls 5 or 6

SPORTSLENS GOODWOOD BETTING TIPS: Some nice 2 year-olds on show here but the standout one looks to be PLATINUM QUEEN @ 5/4 with 888Sport. This Richard Fahey runner has won two of her three starts and last time at York was very impressive in winning by just under 4 lengths. She’s the clear top-rated in the field and so a repeat of that last run should be good enough.

Of the rest, the lightly-raced Cruise ran a bit free on debut so the drop back to 5f will suit, while with only one career run will have scope to improve further with that experience under her belt.

Note: Odds are subject to change

