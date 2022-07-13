Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Spreadex Analysis – Wednesday, July 13th

Professional racing tipster Andrew Mount takes a good look at today’s Spreadex markets to find the best value spread betting and fixed odds opportunities.
BRIGHTON 1.00
HAVEONYERSELF has a great record in small-field handicaps during the summer months and encounters his preferred conditions today. He returned to form with a 28-1 second of seven at Yarmouth late last month – his first summer outing of the current campaign – to take his record in June, July or August, in handicaps of nine or fewer runners, to 11369715137112 (6-14) for a profit of £43.75. On turf only and in Class 5 or lower company, his figures improve to 1139151711 (6-10) for a profit of £47.75. Buy at 21 in the Spreadex 50-25-10 market or back at 3-1 in the fixed odds betting.
Recommendation: Back HAVEONEYERSELF in Brighton 1.00
BRIGHTON SPOTLIGHT VERDICT
My pick in the Brighton opener – HAVEONEYERSELF – has also been selected in the Racing Post Spotlight and a buy of that market at 79 could prove profitable. With small fields again the order of the day it will be surprising if my former colleagues on the Spotlight desk don’t average 12+ points per race across the seven meetings, especially with SISTERANDBROTHER (2.45) and THE COVEX KID (3.45) trading at around evens after strong early support.
Recommendation: Buy BRIGHTON SPOTLIGHT VERDICT
All of the most popular horse racing spread betting markets like Winning Favourites, the 50-30-20-10 Race Index, Winning Distances, Favourites and Squared Numbers are included. When it comes sports spread betting sites in the UK today, Spreadex are number one. Check out SportsLens every day for more horse racing spread betting tips from Andrew Mount, complete with detailed analysis.
