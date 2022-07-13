Horse Racing NAP of the Day: Best Horse Racing Tips for Wednesday, 13 July

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

There are two selections from SportsLens experts vying for the horse racing NAP of the Day on Wednesday, 13 July. These run in different parts of the UK in England and Northern Ireland this afternoon.

510 Codes claimed Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus Copied Copy Visit 888Sport Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply.

Here are today’s top two horse racing picks from our tipsters and read on for the reasons to back both or either:

3:45 Downpatrick – TRENDY LADY (NAP) @ 9/4 with 888Sport

(NAP) @ 9/4 with 888Sport 4:13 Uttoxeter – YOU NAME HIM (NB) @ 2/1 with 888Sport

Why will horse racing NAP of the Day Trendy Lady win?

First up in the the maiden hurdle for mares over almost 2m 3f at Downpatrick (3:45), Trendy Lady brings leading form claims into the race. Trained by Henry De Bromhead, this eight-year-old daughter of Kayf Tara ran in some much deeper contests than this last season. Finishing fifth and fourth to triple Listed winner Party Central on her first two outings, Trendy Lady then ran a fine fourth behind Glan at Fairyhouse.

The winner went on to Grade A handicap success later in the season. Although Trendy Lady was then only ninth to Brandy Love at Naas, that one went on to score at the highest level over Easter. There were also some subsequent winners in-behind, so this horse racing result reads very well in relation to a far easier assignment.

Our horse racing NAP of the Day should be fitter for reappearance

Following 174 days off the track, Trendy Lady may have needed the run when a beaten favourite at Wexford last time out. Rachael Blackmore is on board her for just the second time today. Trendy Lady should come on for that return to action, and now steps up in trip at a venue where backing De Bromhead runners blind on top betting sites last season yielded almost £2 profit off a £1 level stake.

It would be no surprise if she stripped fitter. Trendy Lady just had to be our horse racing NAP of the Day for 13 July in a race lacking any real depth on paper. The 9/4 with 888Sport won’t last if there’s overnight support for her. A £10 punt at those odds returns £32.50 if Trendy Lady can get her head in front.

You Name Him could go in again at Uttoxeter

In the extended 2m 7f handicap hurdle at Uttoxeter (4:13), previous course and distance winner You Name Him is in the form of his life. Trained by Rebecca Menzies, this six-year-old Proclamation gelding has won both his starts since joining the stable this spring. Those victories saw You Name Him hit a hat-trick as he also previously landed his final outing for Tom Lacey at Ludlow in May.

Although now 16lb higher in the weights than the mark he ran off then, he has been strong at the finish in following-up here and at Southwell last time out. Last season’s champion jockey Brian Hughes took the ride both times since You Name Him joined Menzies, so horse racing betting sites clearly fear this combination.

Thriving type NB to our horse racing NAP on return to Midlands track

It paid to follow this particularly jockey at Uttoxeter last season too. Hughes boasted a 27 per cent strike rate at this venue, yielding a healthy £15.95 profit off a £1 level stake. Despite a further 5lb hike in the handicap from Southwell, You Name Him was well on top at the finish. It simply may not be enough to stop him from going in again.

Taking all that into account, You Name Him is thus our NB bet to the horse racing NAP of the Day this Wednesday running less than half-an-hour beforehand. A £10 punt at a tasty 2/1 price with 888Sport returns £30 if he can land the four-timer. New customers who place such a wager after signing up qualify for £40 in bonuses too!

