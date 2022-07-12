Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Wednesday Picks – July 13th

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Leading racing advisor Andrew Mount’s is a contributor to the Racing Post, Racing Post Weekender, Racing & Football Outlook, the GG.co.uk website and a regular pundit on William Hill radio. Andrew uses stats and systems to find value bets and shares his latest thoughts below…

Andrew heads to Catterick, Lingfield and Yarmouth for his four horse racing picks on Wednesday, July 13th. Follow his tips this week and all year round on horse racing betting sites with the lowdown on his latest picks below:

CATTERICK 4.05

ABATE (system – time of year)

ABATE peaks in the summer months and has form figures in June/July of 0217412413201131 (6-16) for a profit of £15.35. He won gamely at Newmarket last time and could be in receipt of an easy lead.

LINGFIELD 6.00

THINK TRIGGER (system – Gary Moore, first-time blinkers)

Gary Moore-trained runners often respond well to first-time blinkers, with 21 of the 122 qualifiers winning (in the past ten years) for a profit of £60.61. THINK TRIGGER kept on well to finish third in a similar contest over course and distance last time and the headgear could bring about some improvement.

YARMOUTH 7.20

WINFORGLORY (system – Richard Hughes, stable switchers, turf)

Since the beginning of 2016, Richard Hughes is seven from 54 at the first time of asking with horses he takes over from other yards and backing them blind would have returned a profit of £16.83 to the usual £1 stake. On turf only, their record is five from 22 for a profit of £40.00. WINFORGLORY, runner-up in a Tipperary maiden on his debut back in May, can make a winning start for the yard.

YARMOUTH 8.20

WRATH OF HECTOR (system – Mayson, 5f-7f turf handicaps, fresh)

Progeny of the sire Mayson do well in handicaps on turf over the shorter trips (5f-7f), especially when running fresh (after a break of at least six weeks). Had be backed all 249 qualifiers we’d have won 35 of our bets (14.1% strike-rate) and made a healthy profit of £111.91 to a £1 level stake at SP. WRATH OF HECTOR found 1m too far when a 22-1 fourth at Redcar last time and looks interesting with Hollie Doyle booked.

