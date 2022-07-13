Horse Racing Tips Today: Wednesday’s Best UK and Ireland Racing Bets

Today the horse racing action comes at us thick and fast with seven fixtures from the UK and Ireland. In the afternoon there is action in the UK at Brighton and Catterick on the flat and also Uttoxeter over the jumps. Then in the evening, it’s Yarmouth and Lingfield, plus Downpatrick and Killarney over in Ireland. Here are our Wednesday horse racing tips and bets across every meeting.
We have also selected a NAP and NEXT BEST bet for you, one from Lingfield and one from Brighton, to add to your bet slip as well as racing bets and tips on the day.
Already claimed these betting offers? Check out the best horse racing betting sites to add more leading bookmakers to your portfolio. Plus, here at SportsLens we have a plethora of horse racing tips each and every day, so be sure not to miss them by clicking this link!
Horse racing bets & tips today: Brighton, Catterick, Uttoxeter, Yarmouth, Lingfield, Downpatrick and Killarney
Have a read to find our most confident picks of the day, as well as race-by-race selections for every race across the meetings today!
NAP – VIN ROUGE @ 11/4 with Bet UK – 7.30 Lingfield
Won his second race in a row at Kempton last time out after going in here at Lingfield the time before. Up another 5lbs here but was eased down last time at Kempton to suggest there is more in the locker and regular pilot George Downing has been booked to ride again for the Seamus Mullins team.
NEXT BEST – ON THE NOSE @ 11/4 with Bet UK – 4.25 Brighton
This Gary Moore runner got off the mark at the 13th attempt last time here at Brighton and despite only just lasting out over 1m2f looks worth sticking with down to a mile.
Yes, the drop back to a mile looks a good move as she was running on fumes over 1m2f the last day. But is only up 2lbs here and it’s another not very strong race.
His last three runs at the seaside track read 2-2-1 and Tom Queally takes over in the saddle.
Check out all of our selections across the four meetings in the UK and Ireland on Wednesday
We’ve gone through each of the respective cards at Brighton, Catterick, Uttoxeter, Yarmouth, Lingfield, Downpatrick and Killarney – covering ALL races.
Brighton Horse Racing Tips
1.00 WILEY POST @ 13/8 with Bet UK
1.35 TRUE HORIZON @ 4/9 with Bet UK
2.10 PUFFABLE @ 10/1 with Bet UK
2.45 SISTERANDBROTHER 11/10 with Bet UK
3.20 ORIENTAL ART @ 5/2 with Bet UK
3.55 POETIC FORCE @ 15/8 with Bet UK
4.25 ON THE NOSE (NB) @ 11/4 with Bet UK
Catterick Horse Racing Tips
1.45 JAMIH @ 5/1 with Bet UK
2.20 NAVY WREN @ 9/1 with Bet UK
2.55 LANGHOLM @ 8/1 with Bet UK
3.30 GRANTLEY HALL @ 8/13 with Bet UK
4.05 ABATE @ 9/4 with Bet UK
4.37 WILLARD CREEK @ 10/11 with Bet UK
Uttoxeter Horse Racing Tips
1.55 TIME LEADER @ 22/5 with Bet UK
2.28 LEADING THEATRE @ 13/8 with Bet UK
3.03 FENNA’S LOSS @ 10/11 with Bet UK
3.38 JUDGE EARLE @ 5/4 with Bet UK
4.13 NEACHELLS BRIDGE @ 3/1 with Bet UK
4.43 TEXARD @ 13/8 with Bet UK
5.13 THE TURTLE SAID @ SP with Bet UK
Yarmouth Horse Racing Tips
5.45 KODIAC SIGN @ 10/11 with Bet UK
6.15 PRINCEVILLE @ 4/6 with Bet UK
6.50 JACK D’OR @ 7/1 with Bet UK
7.20 WINFORGLORY Evs with Bet UK
7.50 SPANGLED MAC @ 4/5 with Bet UK
8.20 HEER’S SADIE @ 11/2 with Bet UK
8.50 LOVE TROPHY POWER @ 11/10 with Bet UK
Lingfield Horse Racing Tips
6.00 I DOUBT THAT @ 9/4 with Bet UK
6.30 DIGNIFIED @ 11/4 with Bet UK
7.00 BEAU ROC 5/2 with Bet UK
7.30 VIN ROUGE (NAP) @ 11/4 with Bet UK
8.00 RAWASI ALMEYDAN @ 8/1 with Bet UK
8.30 PORFIN @ 7/2 with Bet UK
Killarney Horse Racing Tips
5.00 TAMMANY HALL @ 21/2 with Bet UK
5.35 GREENLAND @ Evs with Bet UK
6.10 THAT’S JUST DANDY @ 9/2 with Bet UK
6.40 CIGAMIA @ 2/1 with Bet UK
7.10 HEER AT DAWN @ 7/2 with Bet UK
7.40 TUDOR MANOR @ 7/1 with Bet UK
8.10 BRITZKA @ 7/2 with Bet UK
Downpatrick Horse Racing Tips
3.10 DOUGLAS DC @ 11/10 with Bet UK
3.45 TRENDY LADY @ 6/5 with Bet UK
4.20 CLONDAW BERTIE @ 11/8 with Bet UK
4.50 GOOD MAN TURK 6/1 with Bet UK
5.22 ANOTHER CHOICE @ 4/6 with Bet UK
5.52 FASSBENDER @ 6/1 with Bet UK
6.22 REXEM @ 6/4 with Bet UK
Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change
