Home News irish oaks 2022 betting news emily upjohn remains hot favourite

Irish Oaks 2022 Betting News | Emily Upjohn Remains Hot Favourite

Updated

1 hour ago

on

emily upjohn

The build-up to Irish Oaks 2022 this Saturday is hotting up by the day, but the John Gosden-trained Emily Upjohn remains the hot odds-on favourite to improve on her second in the Epsom Oaks earlier this season. Dettori rides too and with Godsen and Frankie teaming up to win two of the last 5 Irish Oaks, this is another big plus ahead of her chance. 

Epsom Oaks Runner-up Emily Upjohn All The Rage For Saturday’s Irish Oaks

emily Upjohn 2

Emily Upjohn went down by just a shorthead in the Epsom Oaks last month, but the John Gosden-trained 3 year-old stumbled at the start of that race and lost several lengths as a result.

Therefore, many feel, without that begining to the race, she’d have won the Epsom Oaks and would be heading into Saturday’s big Curragh race still unbeaten.

She’s still won three of her four career starts, having bolted up in the Musidora Stakes at York back in May, while connections have kept her fresh for this resisting to run her in other possible race and at Royal Ascot.

Gosden also confirmed last week that Frankie Dettori, who has ridden the filly in her last three starts, will get the leg-up again, plus the yard (and Frankie) have a fine recent record in the Irish Oaks – winning the pot in 2019 (Star Catcher) and 2017 (Enable).

RELATED: Newmarket Races Today – Racecards, results, tips and latest betting

Jessie Harrington Upbeat About Her Magical Lagoon

Course winner- Magical Lagoon @ 11/2 with BoyleSports – looks one of the live dangers for the hot favourite, Emily Upjohn, to have to deal with. She was last seen winning the G2 Ribblesdale Stakes at Royal Ascot on her first try over this 1m4f trip.

magical lagoon

Another plus, is that her only other career win (from 5 runs) came at the Curragh back last August, so we know the track suits.

The vibes this week coming out of the Harrington camp are possitive too – she told the Racing Post…….

 

“Magical Lagoon is in great form and all roads lead to the Irish Oaks. She’s had a nice break and it will be just over four weeks since the Ribblesdale, which is the perfect amount of time for her to get over it and to freshen her up.

 “We were never going to the Oaks at Epsom and we sidestepped that deliberately. The plan was always to go to Ascot and thankfully it worked out.

“She only ran three times as a two-year-old and has had two starts this season, so I think there’s more to come from her.”

“I knew she was a tough filly and she showed that toughness at Ascot. She really dug in and wouldn’t accept defeat. It was her first time up to a mile and a half and we knew it would suit her. She’s a really nice filly.”

Other Possible 2022 Irish Oaks Runners

It’s no shock that the poweful Aidan O’Brien yard have mopped up six Irish Oaks wins over the years and they could add to that with Tuesday @3/1 with BoyleSports, who was the horse to beat Emily Upjohn in the English Oaks last month.

Tuesday

Tuesday has since run against the boys in the Irish Derby, but could only manage 4th that day and was beaten just over 10 lengths. She’s, therefore, on a bit of a recovery mission here and the small worry would be that she’s now raced at the Curragh three times and been beaten on each occasion!

O’Brien has a stack of other Irish Oaks entries at this stage, with Thoughts Of June, who was 9th in the Epsom Oaks one of those possible runners, while Aidan’s son – Joseph O’Brien – has a few live chances too with Above The Cut and Tranquil Lady entered at this stage.

Of that pair, Above The Cut @ 12/1 with BoyleSports was a cracking G1 winner in France last time out at the end of May (Prix Saint-Alary), so certainly looks a filly on the improve.

What Time Is The 2022 Irish Oaks?

🕙Time: 3:45pm (UK time)
📅Date: Saturday 16th July 2022
🏇Racecourse: Curragh Races
💰 Winner: €285,000
📺 TV: RacingTV

DID YOU KNOW? Trainer Aidan O’Brien has won the Irish Oaks 6 times, while Frankie Dettori and John Gosden have teamed up to win 2 of the last 5 renewals.

Irish Oaks 2022 Latest Betting, Runners and Probability Of Winning

Irish Oaks Horse Latest Odds Win Probability Bookmaker
EMILY UPJOHN 4/7 63.6% logo boylesports
TUESDAY 3/1 25% logo boylesports
MAGICAL LAGOON 11/2 15.4% logo boylesports
ABOVE THE CURVE 12/1 7.7% logo boylesports
THOUGHTS OF JUNE 14/1 6.7% logo boylesports
TRANQUIL LADY 14/1 6.7% logo boylesports
LIMITI DI GRECCIO 16/1 5.9% logo boylesports
OTHERS ON REQUEST logo boylesports

All odds correct as of 10:25 BST on Mon, 11 July and subject to change

Irish Oaks Recent Winners

  • 2021 – SNOWFALL (2/7 fav)
  • 2020 – EVEN SO (10/1)
  • 2019 – STAR CATCHER (7/2)
  • 2018 – SEA OF CLASS (11/4)
  • 2017 – ENABLE (2/5 fav)
  • 2016 – SEVENTH HEAVEN (14/1)
  • 2015 – COVERT LOVE (7/1)
  • 2014 – BRACELET (10/1)
  • 2013 – CHICQUITA (9/2)
  • 2012 – GREAT HEAVENS (5/4 fav)

Irish Oaks Betting Trends

Help find the winner of Saturday’s Irish Oaks using our key trends and stats.

  • 18/19 – Raced within the last 6 weeks
  • 17/19 – Finished 1st or 2nd last time out
  • 15/19 – Came from the top 3 in the betting
  • 14/19 – Returned 9/2 or shorter in the betting
  • 14/19 – Won last time out
  • 13/19 – Had won between 1-2 times before
  • 12/19 – Placed favourites
  • 11/19 – Won over 1m4f before
  • 9/19 – Won by a UK-based trainer
  • 9/19 – Ran in the Epsom Oaks last time out
  • 8/19 – Winning distance, 3 lengths or more
  • 7/19 – Had won a Group One before
  • 7/19 – Winning favourites
  • 6/19 – Trained by Aidan O’Brien
  • 6/19 – Won the Epsom Oaks last time out
  • 4/19 – Ridden by Frankie Dettori (5 wins in total)
  • 2/19 – Trained by John Gosden (2 of the last 5)
  • The average winning SP in the last 19 years is 9/2

Watch Snowfall Winning The 2021 Irish Oaks

 

