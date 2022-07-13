Lucky 15 Tips Today | Andy Newton’s Horse Racing Best Bets, 13th July

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

More Lucky 15 tips today to add to your horse racing bet slips on Wednesday 13th July, as Andy Newton gives you his four best bets from across the UK horse racing meetings at Brighton, Uttoxeter, Catterick and Yarmouth.



TOP TIPPING: HURRICANE HELEN (1st 9/4), MOBADRA (1st 15/8) & THE VOLLAN (1st 11/8) made it 3-from-3 for the Lucky 15 tips yesterday (one non-runner).

Today’s Lucky 15 Tips and Horse Racing Best Bets

A chance is taken on this Stuart Williams runner in what looks a poor event. First run for the yard after coming over from Ireland, this 3 year-old has some fair form over there despite not winning as yet. Only has 3 career runs too and stays further than this 5 1/2f trip so jockey David Probert is sure to make good use of that.

GRANTLEY HALL @ 8/13 with BetUK – 3.30 Catterick



Looks a fair prospect for the Easterby yard after winning easily on only her second start at Redcard last time. Got the job job by an easy 4 3/4 lengths that day and looking at the oppo seems to really only have one to beat – Fast and Loose.

YOU NAME HIM @ 13/8 with BetUK – 4.13 Uttoxeter



In flying form at the moment – winning his last three and the last two since being switched to the Rebecca Menzies’ yard. Up another 5lbs here but won well enough (3 1/4 lengths) last time here over course and distance to suggest he’s worth sticking with in current form.

Pleasing debut run for this Godolphin horse after running second here at Yarmouth at the end of last month. Pulled just under 2 lengths clear of the rest of the field that day too and with that experience should now be ready to get off the mark for the Charlie Appleby yard that have a 25% strike-rate with their 2 year-olds at the track.

Note: Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change

