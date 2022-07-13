Frankie Dettori Rides At Lingfield Tonight For Gosden

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Frankie Dettori returned yesterday with a top winner at Chelmsford (Storm Castle) for the Gosden team and is back for more today! This time at Lingfield tonight, where the Italian rides again for trainer John and Thady Gosden, so let’s take a look who Frankie is riding at the Surrey venue.



Frankie Dettori Has Just One Ride At Lingfield Today

DIGNIFIED @ 11/4 with 888Sport is the only ride for Frankie Dettori today and runs in the 6:30pm tonight at Lingfield Park.

This John and Thady Gosden 3 year-old made a fair debut at Kempton last month when 2nd of 13. That came over 1m3f, but ran on well to take the silver medal that day to suggest the step up to 1m4f here will be a big plus.

Connections have also given this filly 35 days to get over that run and having handled the AW surface at Kempton there is no reason to think she won’t be fine on the Lingfield AW tonight.

Looks to have the Ralph Beckett runner – River Of Stars – to beat, but with three runs without a win for her main rival, Frankie fans will be hoping his less-exposed filly – Dignified – can improve past the Beckett entry.

Frankie Has A 47% Strike-Rate Riding 3 Year-old at Lingfield

The other big plus ahead of DIGNIFIED’s chance today is that Frankie Dettori has a cracking 47% strike-rate at the track when riding 3 year-olds in recent years.

Add in that trainer John Gosden also boasts a 25% record at Lingers with his 3 year-olds and is also operating at the moment with an overall 29% record (8-from-28).

Dettori’s Last 9 Rides In Figures

12th July – Chelmsford: Storm Castle 1st 11/8

9th July – Belmont Park: Nations Pride 2nd 12/5 fav

9th July – Belmont Park: With The Moonlight 2nd 74/10 fav

8th July – Newmarket: Inspiral 2nd 1/7 fav

8th July – Newmarket: Zoffee 3nd 18/1

8th July – Newmarket: Lezoo 2nd 15/8 fav

8th July – Newmarket: Knightswood 8th 17/2

8th July – Newmarket: Hope You Can Run 6th 9/2

7th July – Newmarket: Mighty Ulysses 1st 11/10 fav

Other Possible Frankie Dettori Rides This Midweek

Frankie also has a few other intended rides this midweek – see them below.

Friday: 1.00 Newbury – BRESSON

Friday: 1.33 Newbury – FORETELL

