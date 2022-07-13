Frankie Dettori Rides At Lingfield Tonight For Gosden

Frankie Dettori returned yesterday with a top winner at Chelmsford (Storm Castle) for the Gosden team and is back for more today! This time at Lingfield tonight, where the Italian rides again for trainer John and Thady Gosden, so let’s take a look who Frankie is riding at the Surrey venue.
Frankie Dettori Has Just One Ride At Lingfield Today
DIGNIFIED @ 11/4 with 888Sport is the only ride for Frankie Dettori today and runs in the 6:30pm tonight at Lingfield Park.
This John and Thady Gosden 3 year-old made a fair debut at Kempton last month when 2nd of 13. That came over 1m3f, but ran on well to take the silver medal that day to suggest the step up to 1m4f here will be a big plus.
Connections have also given this filly 35 days to get over that run and having handled the AW surface at Kempton there is no reason to think she won’t be fine on the Lingfield AW tonight.
Looks to have the Ralph Beckett runner – River Of Stars – to beat, but with three runs without a win for her main rival, Frankie fans will be hoping his less-exposed filly – Dignified – can improve past the Beckett entry.
A £10 bet on Frankie’s only ride tonight at Lingfield (DIGNIFIED @ 11/4 with 888Sport) will return £27.19 with 888Sport if it wins (just click the bet slip below)
Note: Odds are subject to change
Frankie Has A 47% Strike-Rate Riding 3 Year-old at Lingfield
The other big plus ahead of DIGNIFIED’s chance today is that Frankie Dettori has a cracking 47% strike-rate at the track when riding 3 year-olds in recent years.
Add in that trainer John Gosden also boasts a 25% record at Lingers with his 3 year-olds and is also operating at the moment with an overall 29% record (8-from-28).
Dettori’s Last 9 Rides In Figures
- 12th July – Chelmsford: Storm Castle 1st 11/8
- 9th July – Belmont Park: Nations Pride 2nd 12/5 fav
- 9th July – Belmont Park: With The Moonlight 2nd 74/10 fav
- 8th July – Newmarket: Inspiral 2nd 1/7 fav
- 8th July – Newmarket: Zoffee 3nd 18/1
- 8th July – Newmarket: Lezoo 2nd 15/8 fav
- 8th July – Newmarket: Knightswood 8th 17/2
- 8th July – Newmarket: Hope You Can Run 6th 9/2
- 7th July – Newmarket: Mighty Ulysses 1st 11/10 fav
Other Possible Frankie Dettori Rides This Midweek
Frankie also has a few other intended rides this midweek – see them below.
- Friday: 1.00 Newbury – BRESSON
- Friday: 1.33 Newbury – FORETELL
Already Have Accounts With Our Featured Bookies? Here Are 10 Up-and-Coming Bookmakers With Cracking Free Bets
