Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Spreadex Analysis – Thursday, June 30th

Professional horse racing tipster Andrew Mount takes a good look at today’s Spreadex markets to find the best value spread betting and fixed odds opportunities.

Spreadex offers both normal fixed odds betting plus spread betting on horse racing. There are some key differences between this form of gambling and placing regular fixed odds bets. Get the calls right and punters could win big, but the potential to lose money can be much higher. Intrigued? Then check out this how to spread bet on horse racing guide:

Andrew successfully opposed SATANIC MOON (10th, 3-1f) on Wednesday and has two recommended bets/trades on Thursday, June 30th. Follow his tips on horse racing betting sites throughout the year.

EPSOM 6.01

Jockeys mis-judging the pace and going too fast in the early stages is often a feature of amateur riders’ handicaps and I prefer to side with hold-up horses who can pick up the pieces late. Tapis Libre won this race four times (2013, 2016, 2017, 2018) under prominent tactics but the majority of recent winners were given patient rides. Bernard Llewellyn tends to target these races and his five previous runners at Epsom have produced the following results…

3rd 12-1

4th 12-1

4th 12-1

WON 16-1

4th 18-1

TRIPLE NICKLE was reportedly never going well when only third of four at in a 1m2f handicap at Chepstow last time but had a run a cracker at Haydock the time before where she stayed on into a 40-1 fourth of 17 (beaten just over two lengths) over the 1m3.5f trip. Tonight’s bigger field/likely stronger pace will suit and she can swoop late/wide to make the frame again. Back each-way (she’s currently 11-1 with Spreadex) or buy in the 50-25-10 race market.

Recommendation: Back TRIPLE NICKLE in Epsom 6.01

BELLESTOWN 6.55

I took a chance and backed HILLTOP GOLD on her debut at Down Royal 13 days ago because progeny of her sire Havana Gold have a great record over 5f on turf. Nibbled at from 66-1 into 33-1, she finished a respectable fifth of 11 after fly-leaping out of the stalls and meeting trouble. It’s possible that we won’t see the best of her until she goes handicapping but she’s attractively priced (20-1 in the Spreadex fixed odds betting) and is worth a speculative interest. Buy in the Spreadex 50-25-10 market or back each-way.

Recommendation: Back HILLTOP GOLD in Bellewstown 6.55

