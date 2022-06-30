Lucky 15 Tips Today: Four Horse Racing Best Bets on Thursday 30th June

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Lucky 15 tips to add to your horse racing bet slips on Thursday 30th June, as Andy Newton gives you his four best bets from across the UK horse racing meetings at Perth, Epsom and Haydock.



Today’s Lucky 15 Horse Racing Tips and Best Bets

STORM CHASER @ 5/4 with BetUK – 1.30 Haydock



Grabbed the headlines last time out with a facile win from the front at Nottingham – winning by 26 lengths. A chance that race might flatter this Mick Channon runner as it was an apprentice race and Rose Dawes on the winner seemed to ride the other jockeys to sleep. But still hard to not be taken by the win and escapes a penalty for that too. Silvestre De Sousa takes over in the saddle.

NOBLE BIRTH @ 10/11 with BetUK – 1.40 Perth



Second the last day in Ireland and despite not winning a race yet has got the form in the book to suggest a race like this is within range. Comes from the powerful Gordon Elliott yard too, that love to have winners at this track, and Sean Bowen a top jockey booking.

GETAWAY GOLDIE @ 5/4 with BetUK – 3.40 Perth



Another that Gordon Elliott and Sean Bowen team up with – a good winner by 3 lengths at Downpatrick last time out and prior to that was a winner here at Perth too over hurdles. Back over fences here and with just 8 career runs in total looks the sort to have more to come.

SELF PRAISE @ 5/6 with BetUK – 6.36 Epsom



Been collecting silver medals the last three runs – including one here at Epsom earlier this month. Beaten at odds-on the last day too but the jockey dropped his whip that day so had an excuse. Danny Tudhope, who rode him here at Epsom two runs back, returns to the saddle and this looks another good chance for this Hugo Palmer horse to break his duck.

