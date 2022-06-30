Horse Racing Tips Today: Thursday’s Best UK and Ireland Racing Bets

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Today the horse racing action comes on both the flat tracks and over the jumps too, with four meetings from England, one from north of the border in Scotland and two from across the Irish Sea in Ireland. Here are our Thursday horse racing tips and bets across every meeting.

After a successful day yesterday in which our Next Best bet won at Thirsk at 11/2, we are back today for more horse racing betting tips across every meeting in the UK and Ireland.

The meetings from Haydock, Perth and Yarmouth get underway in the early afternoon. Meanwhile the remaining four meetings from Tipperary, Bellewstown, Epsom and Newbury get underway in the late afternoon/early evening and run through the night. The first race of the afternoon sets off at 1.00pm at Haydock, with the last race of the day on getting underway at 8.50pm at Epsom.

We have selected a NAP and NEXT BEST bet for you, one from Epsom and one from Haydock, to add to your bet slip as well as racing bets and tips on the day.

Horse racing bets & tips today: Haydock, Perth, Yarmouth, Tipperary, Bellewstown, Epsom and Newbury

Have a read to find our most confident picks of the day, as well as race-by-race selections for every race across the seven meetings today!

NAP – SONGO @ 5/2 with Bet UK – 6.01 Epsom



Our NAP of the day comes from the opening race of this evening meeting from Epsom Racecourse, where we have selected Songo for Milton Harris and Miss Gina Andrews to triumph in this Class 4 Handicap over 12 furlongs.

This 6-year-old gelding comes here this evening boasting some impressive form, with two wins, a runner-up and a third place finish in her last four starts. Songo won impressively last time out at Salisbury, keeping on well and responding excellently when shaken up and asked for more.

Looks to be a race with a few winning hopefuls but here at SportsLens, we think Songo has the beating of the whole field.

NEXT BEST – ECHO CHAMBER @ 11/2 with Bet UK – 2.00 Haydock

Our Next best bet of the day comes from the racing up in the north-west, where we have sided with Echo Chamber to win this Class 5 Handicap over 1m3f140y.

This 3-year-old filly comes here fresh off the back of a win last time out, where she won impressively at Leicester earlier this month, off a mark of four-pounds higher than she faces this afternoon. Laura Pearson takes the reigns today for this Ralph Beckett trained filly, looking to make it back-to-back wins for the very first time.

Echo Chamber looks like one of the most in form horses in the race, and should give it a right go and be there or there abouts in the final furlong if she runs like we know she is capable of.

Check out all of our selections across the seven meetings in the UK and Ireland on Thursday

We’ve gone through each of the respective cards at Haydock, Perth, Yarmouth, Tipperary, Bellewstown, Epsom and Newbury on Thursday. Here is who we are backing for our racing bets on all 49 races:

Haydock Horse Racing Tips

1.00 Lotus Rose @ 11/4 with Bet UK

1.30 Can Can Girl @ 17/2 with Bet UK

2.00 Echo Chamber (NB) @ 11/2 with Bet UK

2.30 Moltisanti @ 6/1 with Bet UK

3.00 Skittlebombz @ 8/1 with Bet UK

3.30 Aristobulus @ 10/3 with Bet UK

4.00 Knight Of Honour @ 15/8 with Bet UK

Perth Horse Racing Tips

1.40 Noble Birth @ 10/11 with Bet UK

2.10 West Lawn @ 11/1 with Bet UK

2.40 Ash Tree Meadow @ 6/4 with Bet UK

3.10 Copperwell @ 2/1 with Bet UK

3.40 Golden Taipan @ 9/4 with Bet UK

4.10 Gun Merchant @ 7/2 with Bet UK

4.40 Iron Heart @ 7/4 with Bet UK

Yarmouth Horse Racing Tips

1.50 Franco Grasso @ 11/4 with Bet UK

2.20 Mighty Mind @ 10/3 with Bet UK

2.50 Alif Power @ 3/1 with Bet UK

3.20 Western Writer @ 6/5 with Bet UK

3.50 Cuban Beat @ 5/1 with Bet UK

4.20 Clipsham Gold @ 7/2 with Bet UK

4.50 The Grey Lass @ 5/2 with Bet UK

Tipperary Horse Racing Tips

5.00 Poets Cottage @ 3/1 with Bet UK

5.35 Jakes Dream @ 7/2 with Bet UK

6.10 Celestial Horizon @ 16/1 with Bet UK

6.45 Troubled Times @ 6/1 with Bet UK

7.20 Nelly’s Money @ 10/3 with Bet UK

7.50 Bearwithmenow @ 11/2 with Bet UK

8.20 Gaoth Chuil @ 15/8 with Bet UK

Bellewstown Horse Racing Tips

4.35 All Things Nice @ EVS with Bet UK

5.10 The Last Swallow @ 5/2 with Bet UK

5.45 Royal Tribute @ 7/1 with Bet UK

6.20 Dinamine @ 11/2 with Bet UK

6.55 Escaping Thejungle @ 16/1 with Bet UK

7.30 Harmony Rose @ 12/1 with Bet UK

8.00 Scalor @ 9/2 with Bet UK

8.30 Final Endeavour @ 33/1 with Bet UK

Epsom Horse Racing Tips

6.01 Songo (NAP) @ 5/2 with Bet UK

6.36 Self Praise @ 10/11 with Bet UK

7.11 Puerto De Vega @ 9/1 with Bet UK

7.45 Bin Hayyan @ 3/1 with Bet UK

8.15 Light Up Our Stars @ 9/2 with Bet UK

8.50 Boy George @ 4/1 with Bet UK

Newbury Horse Racing Tips

5.20 Taaqat @ 5/1 with Bet UK

5.53 Full Prime @ 8/1 with Bet UK

6.28 Seductive Power @ 4/1 with Bet UK

7.03 Makarova @ 9/2 with Bet UK

7.38 Admiralty House @ 13/8 with Bet UK

8.08 Wonder Starelzaam @ 11/8 with Bet UK

8.40 The Covex Kid @ 15/2 with Bet UK

Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change