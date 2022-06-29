Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Thursday Picks – June 30th

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Leading horse racing advisor Andrew Mount’s is a contributor to the Racing Post, Racing Post Weekender, Racing & Football Outlook, the GG.co.uk website and a regular pundit on William Hill radio. Andrew uses stats and systems to find value bets and shares his latest thoughts below…

Andrew has been in good form this week and he has four selections at Haydock, Newbury and Yarmouth on Thursday, June 30th. Follow his tips this week and all year round on horse racing betting sites with the lowdown on his latest picks below:

345 Codes claimed Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets Copied Copy Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More New UK, IE & Malta users only. Min. £10/€10 first deposit only using Debit Card or Trustly. Free bets expire in 90 days. T&Cs apply. Offer Terms New UK, IE & Malta users only. Min. £10/€10 first deposit only using Debit Card or Trustly. Free bets expire in 90 days. T&Cs apply.

HAYDOCK 2.30

CAPTAIN WINTERS (system – Kevin Ryan, Lope De Vega)

Kevin Ryan clearly has a soft spot for progeny of the sire Lope De Vega and the 12 individual representatives he’s trained include multiple winners Mount Tahan, Flying Spear, Ayutthaya, Weekend Offender and Roulston Scar. We could have bet all 122 runners and made a small profit (+£12.40). They don’t usually peak until their three-year-old season but CAPTAIN WINTERS ran so well over course and distance on his recent debut that I can’t let this juvenile go unbacked. Sent off at 8-1, he finished fourth under an educational ride and will heave learnt plenty from that.

YARMOUTH 4.20

HI LO SILVER (system – Chris Wall, second run after a break)

Chris Wall has a solid record with horses having their second run back after a break of at least 150 days (provided the second run took place within 90 days). He’s sent out 65 winners from 338 runners on this angle in the past 15 years for a profit of £49.47. HI LO SILVER won second time out last season and placed on his second outing in 2020 and in 2019. The big field/likely strong gallop will suit and he can reward each-way support.

NEWBURY 5.53

STATU OF LIBERTY (system – Brian Meehan 2yo newcomers, June onwards)

Brian Meehan’s juveniles have a reputation for improving for their initial outing but in recent years he’s had plenty of debut winners. Since 2018, the colts and fillies have a nine from 62 record from June onwards (14.5% strike-rate) for a profit of £55.50 to a £1 stake. STATU OF LIBERTY is a half-sister to ten winners, five of whom scored on their racecourse debuts, and she could go well if her stall 14 draw is no inconvenience.

NEWBURY 7.03

MAKAROVA (system – Ed Walker, 3yo sprint handicappers)

Simply backing every three-year-old trainer Ed Walker ran in a sprint handicap would have found 47 winners from 219 runners (21.5% strike-rate) for a profit of £22.26 to a £1 level stake at SP. Those who were beaten on their latest outing were 40 from 175 (22.9%) for a profit of £43.16. MAKAROVA won twice in Class 5 handicaps at Salisbury before disappointing in Class 2 company at York last time when possibly failing to handle the track. She drops down to Class 4 level and can bounce back tonight.

939 Codes claimed Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets Copied Copy Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More New UK, IE & Malta users only. Min. £10/€10 first deposit only using Debit Card or Trustly. Free bets expire in 90 days. T&Cs apply. Offer Terms New UK, IE & Malta users only. Min. £10/€10 first deposit only using Debit Card or Trustly. Free bets expire in 90 days. T&Cs apply.

Other Horse Racing Tips

Andrew Mount’s Horse Racing Tips

Today’s Horse Racing Tips From UK/Ire

Today’s Placepot Tips

Daily Each-Way Betting Tip

Today’s Lucky 15 Horse Racing Tips

Andrew Mount’s SpreadEx Analysis

Today’s Horse Racing NAP

Today’s Best Existing Customer Bookmaker Offers

Coral Eclipse – Who Will Win, Pros and Cons For Main Runners

Coral Eclipse – Which Horses Have The Best Probability Of Winning?

Deposit £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets with SBK

This is how to get £30 in free bets with SBK:

Download SBK and sign up using promo code SBS22 Deposit at least £10 using a Debit Card card or Trustly Receive £30 in free bets that can be used on any SBK market

Full Terms and Conditions

Deposit at least £10 in a single amount to get £30 in free bets. Free bets will appear in your promo balance, have no monetary value and are non-withdrawable. These can be placed on all sports in denominations of £10, £20 or £30.

If your free bet is settled as a win, the winnings will be added to your withdrawal balance. Should a free bet be used on a selection that has been voided, then the stake will be returned. Free bets that haven’t been used expire 90 days after they being credited.

This promotion is only open to new users making their first deposit by Devut card or Trustly. Deposits via Skrill, Neteller, PayPal or a virtual/prepaid card include Monzo won’t qualify.

Offer limited to one per individual, family, household address, email address, same payment account number, IP address or shared computer. The offer can only be redeemed by residents of UK, Ireland and Malta only, who sign up and deposit between 17:45 GMT on 18th March, 2022 and 16:00 BST on 22nd July 2022.

Related