Horse Racing NAP of the Day: Best Horse Racing Tips for Thursday, 30 June

The horse racing NAP of the Day for SportsLens tipsters on Thursday, 30 June is Shewearsitwell. She contests the feature Grade 3 Grimes Hurdle over 2m at Tipperary this evening (6:10). This Willie Mullins mare looks well worth a wager off bottom weight at odds of 9/4.

Already a course and distance winner in this grade and around this horse racing venue before, Shewearsitwell remains lightly-raced for her age and open to further progress. This seven-year-old Shirocco mare returned to form after injury with victory last time out too. She thus rates our horse racing NAP today. Here are more reasons to back her.

Why will horse racing NAP of the Day Shewearsitwell win?

Mullins is nearly always in-form, so the best UK betting sites fear inmates of his stable. Coming into today boasting a 44 per cent strike rate over the last fortnight, the master of Closutton also has a 28 per cent career win ratio with his Tipperary runners. Backing those blind down the years would’ve yielded £5.78 profit to a £1 level stake.

In Shewearsitwell, the yard has a Mullins mount that completed a hat-trick over this course and distance in the autumn of 2020. At that stage and, after posting progressive horse racing results, she was a leading contender for the Dawn Run at Cheltenham. Injury kept Shewearsitwell off the track for 451 days, however.

When she returned to action last December, she looked very rusty and fell early on. It has taken time to build Shewearsitwell back up after her problems, but the patient handling of Mullins saw her run respectably when fifth in the Mares Champion Hurdle at Punchestown in April. Although no match for the front three, each of those were previous Grade 1 winners.

Today’s horse racing NAP still looks better than her mark

It was a fine effort following another 122 days out of action. Shewearsitwell resumed winning ways in the Sliabh Luachra Hurdle at Killarney last month with a ready success. The handicapper has left her alone on her opening mark of 143 as horse racing betting sites returned her long odds-on at 2/7. There is still more to come after jus six career starts, though.

The nature of her success here in this grade before that spell on the sidelines wasn’t extended. It makes Shewearsitwell stand out. Granted further improvement, she may not be as far behind the favourite and stable companion Saint Roi on ratings as the assessor suggests. She is thus our horse racing NAP of the day for 30 June. A £10 pint on Shewearsitwell with 888Sport returns £32.50 at her current price if she follows-up.

