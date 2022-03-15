Nicky Henderson Cheltenham Accumulator Tips – Get 1226/1 Each Way Treble on Tuesday

It just wouldn’t be the Festival without a Nicky Henderson Cheltenham accumulator. Here’s one for the opening day of the meeting, a 1226/1 treble that could be well worth backing each way.

Nicky Henderson Cheltenham Accumulator Tips for Day 1 of the Festival

1:30 – Jonbon in the Supreme Novices Hurdle @ 5/1 with Fitzdares

in the Supreme Novices Hurdle @ 5/1 with Fitzdares 3:30 – Epatante in the Champion Hurdle @ 16/1 with Fitzdares

in the Champion Hurdle @ 16/1 with Fitzdares 4:10 – Marie’s Rock in the Mares Hurdle @ 12/1 with Fitzdares

Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page. Offer Terms Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page.

Against the waves of Irish raiders stand Nicky Henderson horses hoping to turn the tide back after last year’s drubbing. Let’s look at each leg of this massive 1226/1 treble on offer with Fitzdares in turn.

Supreme Novices Hurdle – Jonbon

Jonbon is a full brother to the mighty Douvan, a dual Cheltenham Festival winner. His pedigree attracted leading Irish owner JP McManus to spend big at the sales. Jonbon is unbeaten in four career starts under Rules and, like stable companion Constitution Hill, ran an Irish Point before joining Seven Barrows.

Victories in two recognised Grade 2 trials for the Supreme at Ascot and Haydock punched his Cheltenham ticket. Jonbon looks better value in the market than Constitution Hill, who has done all his winning right-handed on very soft ground. Jonbon is 5/1 to continue his winning run and the first leg of Nicky Henderson Cheltenham accumulator tips for Tuesday.

Bet on Jonbon in the Supreme at Fitzdares

Champion Hurdle – Epatante

Henderson and McManus have great history combining when it comes to the feature Grade 1 Champion Hurdle (3:30). In Epatante, they have the winner of this race two years ago. She dead-heated in the Fighting Fifth at Newcastle on her return and regained the Christmas Hurdle crown on Boxing Day.

On last spring’s form, however, there is no obvious reason why Epatante should turn the tables on fellow mare Honeysuckle and Champion Hurdle odds of 16/1 reflect that. She is still a great each way bet, however, and the second leg of today’s Nicky Henderson Cheltenham accumulator tips.

Bet on Epatante in the Champion Hurdle at Fitzdares

Mares Hurdle – Marie’s Rock

There is unfinished business at the Festival for the last of the Nicky Henderson horses entered on day 1. That is Marie’s Rock, who was ante post favourite in the Cheltenham odds for the Dawn Run a couple of years before a setback ruled her out.

Since stepping up beyond 2m for the first time, she has won her two completed starts. That marks Marie’s Rock down as a live contender for the Grade 1 Close Brothers Mares Hurdle (4:10). She is 12/1 to beat the Irish contingent here and completes the Nicky Henderson Cheltenham accumulator tips for day 1 with bookies paying extra places.

Bet on Marie’s Rock in the Mares Hurdle at Fitzdares

Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page. Offer Terms Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page.

Related

After reading up on the Nicky Henderson Cheltenham accumulator for day 1, check out all of the other stuff going on at the Festival this year: