Lucky 15 Tips Today: Four Horse Racing Tips on Tuesday 24th May

See today’s Lucky 15 horse racing tips as Andy Newton gives you four best bets at the day’s UK cards. The action on Tuesday comes in the afternoon from Bath on the flat, plus Southwell and Bangor over the sticks, while Lingfield (AW) and Newcastle (AW) both race on their all weather tracks in the evening.



Beat another of today’s rivals – Blue Hero – by a head the last day here and can uphold that form here. Up just 4lbs for that but connections have booked a useful 7lbs claimer to ride this time to offset that burden. Interesting the hood is also on for the first time today, which can eke out a bit more improvement too.

POST IMPRESSIONIST @ 5/6 with Fitzdares – 6.00 Newcastle



Won at Ayr easily last time out on only his second career run. Up in trip here to 1m2f looks sure to suit and comes from the in-form William Haggas yard, who have a decent 32% record with their 3 year-olds here.

RED MAPLE @ 11/10 with Fitzdares – 3.02 Southwell



Won for the first time over hurdles the last day at Worcester. Up just 5lbs for that here but won going away that last day to suggest this Jonjo O’Neill runner is worth sticking with.

TIN FANDANGO @ 2/1 with Fitzdares – 7.10 Lingfield



Ran fourth in a similar race on the turf the last day at Newbury. But only three rivals here this time and is a past CD winner here at Lingfield bow switched to the AW. Wiliam Buick an eye-catching booking in the saddle, while the 214-day break isn’t too much of a worry having gone well off a lay-off in the past.

