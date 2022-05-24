Horse Racing NAP of the Day: Best Horse Racing Tips for Tuesday, 24 May

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

On Tuesday, 24 May, the horse racing NAP of the Day for SportsLens experts is Ballybawn Belter. She makes her debut over obstacles in the opening maiden hurdle over an extended 2m at Punchestown today (1:20). Elizabeth Doyle’s runner looks well worth a wager at awesome 11/4 odds.

Purchased by leading Irish horse racing owner JP McManus, Ballybawn Belter is a four-year-old filly by Valirann. She caught the eye of current connections when winning at Leopardstown bumper in March. They have no hesitation in sending Ballybawn Belter straight over hurdles, so she’s our horse racing NAP this Tuesday.

Why will horse racing NAP of the Day Ballybawn Belter win?

Sharing a sire with Knappers Hill, who won four of his seven hurdles starts last season, Ballybawn Belter is by a Flat stayer out of a Milan mare. With that pedigree, top betting sites know only too well that a galloping track like Punchestown promises to suit. She is also related to course winner Panda Boy.

The way in which Ballybawn Belter scored on her racecourse debut clearly impressed McManus. She cruised round the home turn to join the leaders and soon took things up. Ballybawn Belter went on to score by almost two lengths and there is some substance to the form of this race result as the seventh home, Must Meet Cecil, scored over hurdles at Tipperary last week.

Today’s horse racing NAP has notable change of owner

Now that she runs in the famous green and gold hooped silks, McManus’ retained rider Mark Walsh is aboard for the first time. He had a 20 per cent strike rate around Punchestown last season. Although the best horse racing betting sites suggest this is an open maiden hurdle, Ballybawn Belter comes into her bow in this sphere off a win.

Given her powerful new connections, she was always going to be of interest. Based on her potential, Ballybawn Belter is our horse racing NAP today. A £10 punt on her with 888Sport returns £40 if she makes a successful hurdles debut. New customers also qualify for £40 in bonuses by placing such a wager after signing up.

