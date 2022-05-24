Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Tuesday Picks – May 24th

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Leading horse racing advisor Andrew Mount’s is a contributor to the Racing Post, Racing Post Weekender, Racing & Football Outlook, the GG.co.uk website and a regular pundit on William Hill radio. Andrew uses stats and systems to find value bets and shares his latest thoughts below…

Andrew hit the crossbar on Monday with narrow 12-1 second KING OF THE KIPPAX and has four bets on Tuesday, May 24th. Follow his tips this week and all year round on horse racing betting sites with the lowdown on his latest picks below:

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More New UK, IE & Malta users only. Min. £10/€10 first deposit only using Debit Card or Trustly. Free bets expire in 90 days. T&Cs apply. Offer Terms New UK, IE & Malta users only. Min. £10/€10 first deposit only using Debit Card or Trustly. Free bets expire in 90 days. T&Cs apply.

BATH 1.15

BLUE HERO (system – Adrian Wintle, local tracks)

There are only two tracks within a 50-mile radius of Adrian Wintle’s Gloucestershire base – Bath and Chepstow – and he has a solid recent record at both of them. Since the start of the 2020 season, his record across the two venues stands at 20 winners from 94 runners for a profit of £68.63 to a £1 level stake at SP (expected wins was only 10.69). BLUE HERO heads the early market after finishing second by a head at 9-2 here last time and can go one better.

BATH 2.50

GREEN TEAM (system – Owen Burrows, handicap debut, fresh)

Owen Burrows does well with his handicap debutants, especially when they’ve been freshened up by a break of more than one month since their latest outing. Sixteen of the 49 qualifiers have won (32.7%) for a profit of £33.95 to a £1 level stake at SP (expected winners = 8.53). GREEN TEAM won at Ayr last September before finding Coroebus and co far too good in Group 3 company and will appreciate the step up in trip and drop in class on his reappearance.

BANGOR 3.41

DURRAGH & SIMPLY RED (system – Donald McCain, handicap hurdles at Bangor, recent run)

Donald McCain has a great record in handicap hurdles at Bangor – one of his local tracks – and, since the beginning of 2011, those who were returning to the course within 28 days of their latest outing are 37 from 114 (32.5% strike-rate) for a profit of £128.82 to a £1 level stake at SP. SIMPLY RED and DURRAGH both qualify and it might be worth combining the pair, priced at 10-1 and 1-2 respectively, in a reversed forecast.

BATH 3.50

MY BOY CHARLES (system – Adrian Wintle, local tracks)

MY BOY CHARLES is a qualifier on the Adrian Wintle Bath/Chepstow angle (see 1.15 preview) and he had some good form here in 2021, his first season for his current handler. He placed at 25-1 on his first two course visits (1m/1m2f) before justifying 7-4 favouritism over the longer trip. He cuts back to 1m for his reappearance and is worth a small each-way interest.

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More New UK, IE & Malta users only. Min. £10/€10 first deposit only using Debit Card or Trustly. Free bets expire in 90 days. T&Cs apply. Offer Terms New UK, IE & Malta users only. Min. £10/€10 first deposit only using Debit Card or Trustly. Free bets expire in 90 days. T&Cs apply.

Deposit £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets with SBK

This is how to get £30 in free bets with SBK:

Download SBK and sign up using promo code SBS22 Deposit at least £10 using a Debit Card card or Trustly Receive £30 in free bets that can be used on any SBK market

Full Terms and Conditions

Deposit at least £10 in a single amount to get £30 in free bets. Free bets will appear in your promo balance, have no monetary value and are non-withdrawable. These can be placed on all sports in denominations of £10, £20 or £30.

If your free bet is settled as a win, the winnings will be added to your withdrawal balance. Should a free bet be used on a selection that has been voided, then the stake will be returned. Free bets that haven’t been used expire 90 days after they being credited.

This promotion is only open to new users making their first deposit by Devut card or Trustly. Deposits via Skrill, Neteller, PayPal or a virtual/prepaid card include Monzo won’t qualify.

Offer limited to one per individual, family, household address, email address, same payment account number, IP address or shared computer. The offer can only be redeemed by residents of UK, Ireland and Malta only, who sign up and deposit between 17:45 GMT on 18th March, 2022 and 16:00 BST on 10th June 2022.

Related