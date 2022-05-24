Horse Racing Tips Today: Tuesday’s Best UK and Ireland Racing Bets

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Today the horse racing action comes on both the flat tracks and over the jumps too, with four meetings from England, one from Wales and two from across the Irish Sea in Ireland. Here are our Tuesday horse racing tips and bets across every meeting.

After yet another win for us yesterday as our NAP – Mr Yeats – romped home at a price of 9/4 at Ludlow, we are back today predicting the outcome of every race in the UK and Ireland on Tuesday 24th May!

The meetings from Southwell, Bangor-on-Dee, Bath and Punchestown all get underway in the early afternoon. Meanwhile the remaining three meetings from Gowran Park, Newcastle and Lingfield get underway in the late afternoon/early evening and run through the night. The first race sets off at 1.00pm at Southwell, with the last race of the day on getting underway at 8.20pm at Gowran Park.

We have selected a NAP and NEXT BEST bet for you, one from Bangor-on-Dee and one from Southwell, to add to your bet slip as well as racing bets and tips on the day.

Already claimed these betting offers? Check out all the latest best betting sites. Here at SportsLens we have a plethora of horse racing tips each and every day, so be sure not to miss them by clicking this link!

Horse racing bets & tips today: Southwell, Bangor-on-dee, Bath, Punchestown, Gowran Park, Newcastle and Lingfield

Have a read to find our most confident picks of the day, as well as race-by-race selections for every race across the seven meeting’s today!

NAP – LELANTOS @ 2/1 with Bet UK – 4.11 Bangor-on-Dee



Our NAP of the day comes in the last race of the afternoon at Bangor-on-Dee in Wales where we have sided with Lelantos for Nicky Henderson to win this Handicap Hurdle.

Lelantos comes here fresh off the back of two successive victories at Fakenham and Southwell respectively, and looks like the pick of the bunch here in this Class 4 Handicap. Has won on this ground before and over this distance, making him an obvious selection for punters, but still at a great price.

This 6-year-old will have Nico de Boinville in the saddle, with the pair winning both of those previous two races together. Lelantos is our NAP on Tuesday afternoon.

NEXT BEST – MRS GRIMLEY @ 3/1 with Bet UK – 2.02 Southwell

Four our Next Best bet we have selected the Ben Pauling trained Mrs Grimley to triumph in this Class 5 Mares’ National Hunt Flat Race over 1m7f182y.

This 4-year-old filly comes here fresh off a runner-up run at Ballinrobe last month, in a race where she was beaten well but ran her own good race and kept on inside the final couple of furlongs.

Mrs Grimley is up against a lot of unraced horses today, so we fully expect her to run a great race here under jockey Kielan Woods and hopefully win for us this afternoon.

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org. Offer Terms 18+ BeGambleAware.org Full T&Cs Apply. New customers only. Opt in within 7 days & stake min. £10 between 14/03/22 – 20/03/22 at odds of 1.5 or greater. Max 3 x £10 and 4 x £5 Free Bets credited on qualifying bet settlement on selected events. 1x claim per customer. Void, cashed out, partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Mobile-only free bets are non-withdrawable & not returned with winnings. 3 day expiry.

Other Horse Racing Tips

Andrew Mount’s Horse Racing Tips

Today’s Placepot Tips

Today Horse Racing Betting Tips

Daily Each-Way Betting Tip

Today’s Lucky 15 Horse Racing Tips

Andrew Mount’s SpreadEx Analysis

Today’s Horse Racing NAP

If you want to back our tips or you are looking for some new bookmakers to place your bets, why not sign up to one of the best horse racing betting sites by clicking this link? Here at SportsLens we have some exclusive sign up offers and free bets for you, so don’t miss out!

Check out all of our selections across the seven meetings in the UK and Ireland on Tuesday

We’ve gone through each of the respective cards at Southwell, Bangor-on-dee, Bath, Punchestown, Gowran Park, Newcastle and Lingfield on Tuesday. Here is who we are backing for our racing bets on all 49 races:

Southwell Horse Racing Tips

1.00 Diamond Rose @ 7/1 with Bet UK

1.30 Wonderoftheworld @ 33/1 with Bet UK

2.02 Mrs Grimley (NB) @ 3/1 with Bet UK

2.32 Simply Mani @ 7/1 with Bet UK

3.02 Overtougeorge @ 8/1 with Bet UK

3.32 Ayr Of Elegance @ 9/1 with Bet UK

4.02 Tiger Orchid @ 10/11 with Bet UK

Bangor-on-Dee Horse Racing Tips

1.40 Mortlach @ 5/6 with Bet UK

2.11 Methusalar @ 9/4 with Bet UK

2.41 Stony Man @ 5/4 with Bet UK

3.11 San Agustin @ 9/2 with Bet UK

3.41 Durragh @ 2/5 with Bet UK

4.11 Lelantos (NAP) @ 2/1 with Bet UK

Bath Horse Racing Tips

1.15 Sinsterandbrother @ 6/4 with Bet UK

1.50 Jack Leslie @ 6/1 with Bet UK

2.20 Vape @ 11/2 with Bet UK

2.50 Silverscape @ 6/1 with Bet UK

3.20 Girl Inthe Picture @ 7/2 with Bet UK

3.50 Dewey Road @ 6/1 with Bet UK

4.20 Tinchoo @ 4/1 with Bet UK

4.55 Owen Little @ 9/4 with Bet UK

Punchestown Horse Racing Tips

1.20 Vocito @ 7/2 with Bet UK

1.55 Sarsfield @ 11/2 with Bet UK

2.25 Good Man Turk @ 9/2 with Bet UK

2.55 Johanna Yeats @ 9/1 with Bet UK

3.25 Getaway Abbey @ 9/1 with Bet UK

3.55 Along Long Story @ 12/1 with Bet UK

Gowran Park Horse Racing Tips

4.50 Halcyon Spirit @ 14/1 with Bet UK

5.20 Flying Dolphin @ 6/4 with Bet UK

5.50 One For Bobby @ 9/4 with Bet UK

6.20 Marhaba Ashmayme @ 15/8 with Bet UK

6.50 Miracles In May @ 12/1 with Bet UK

7.20 Barretstown @ 10/1 with Bet UK

7.50 Unexpected Arrival @ 50/1 with Bet UK

8.20 Derrinlaur @ 4/1 with Bet UK

Newcastle Horse Racing Tips

5.00 Stand Free @ 3/1 with Bet UK

5.30 Goodwood Glen @ 4/1 with Bet UK

6.00 Post Impressionist @ 10/11 with Bet UK

6.30 Daytona Lady @ 5/4 with Bet UK

7.00 Scottish Summit @ 7/1 with Bet UK

7.30 Eligible @ 4/1 with Bet UK

8.05 Power Point @ 16/1 with Bet UK

Lingfield Horse Racing Tips

4.35 Tralee Hills @ 3/1 with Bet UK

5.10 Upton Park @ 12/1 with Bet UK

5.40 Reckon I’m Hot @ 13/2 with Bet UK

6.10 Malrescia @ 4/5 with Bet UK

6.40 Open Mind @ 4/1 with Bet UK

7.10 Tin Fandango @ 2/1 with Bet UK

7.40 Hey Ho Let’s Go @ 11/4 with Bet UK

Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change