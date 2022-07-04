Lucky 15 Tips Today: Four Horse Racing Best Bets on Monday 4th July

Lucky 15 tips to add to your horse racing bet slips on Monday 4th July, as Andy Newton gives you his four best bets from across the UK horse racing meetings at Ayr, Ripon and Worcester
Today’s Lucky 15 Horse Racing Tips and Best Bets
DORNOCH CASTLE @ 1/4 with BetUK – 1.50 Ayr
Caught the eye for the Mark Johnston yard when winning on debut at Ayr last month – by an easy 3 3/4 lengths. Has to give 4lbs away to the others but looks up to that task.
TIGER ORCHID @ 7/4 with BetUK – 3.20 Worcester
Won easily at Southwell last time out and a repeat of that run should see him go very well here. Is also a course winner here at the track and jocky Charlie Hammond, who rode last time, remains in the saddle.
YAASER @ 7/4 with BetUK – 4.45 Ayr
CD winner that sets the standard here. Second the last twice, but prior to that was a top winner here at Ayr. Has gone well in and around this mark in the past and in this slight rise in grade has a lower racing weight than last time (10lbs).
GLAM DE VEGA @ 4/5 with BetUK – 8.15 Ripon
Back from a break here but this Roger Varian runer was going the right way last season after fair runs at Yarmouth and Nottingham. Can be expected to have improved over the winter and looks the sort to have more to come in a race that lacks depth.
