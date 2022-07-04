Horse Racing Tips Today: Monday’s Best UK and Ireland Racing Bets

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Today the horse racing action comes on both the flat tracks and over the jumps too, with two meetings from England, one from north of the border in Scotland and one from across the Irish Sea in Ireland. Here are our Monday horse racing tips and bets across every meeting.

The meetings from Worcester and Ayr get underway in the early afternoon. Meanwhile the remaining two meetings from Roscommon and Ripon get underway in the late afternoon/early evening and run through the night. The first race of the afternoon sets off at 1.00pm at Worcester, with the last race of the day on getting underway at 8.45pm at Ripon.

We have selected a NAP and NEXT BEST bet for you, one from Ayr and one from Worcester, to add to your bet slip as well as racing bets and tips on the day.

Horse racing bets & tips today: Worcester, Ayr, Roscommon and Ripon

Have a read to find our most confident picks of the day, as well as race-by-race selections for every race across the four meetings today!

NAP – YAASER @ 2/1 with Bet UK – 4.45 Ayr



Our NAP of the day comes from the penultimate race of the Ayr meeting up in Scotland, where we have sided with Yaaser to win this Class 5 Handicap over seven furlongs.

This 4-year-old gelding comes here in some fine form, with two wins and two runner-ups in his last four starts. Has a good track record around this track with a win and a second place finish here within the last six weeks. Yaaser runs off the same mark as he did last time out, when he came second but was close to triumphing.

If Yaaser can continue to improve this afternoon and puts in a good run, he should have every chance and has strong claims to win.

NEXT BEST – LORD BRYAN @ 7/2 with Bet UK – 1.35 Worcester

Our Next Best bet of the day comes from the second race of the afternoon at Worcester, where we have selected Lord Bryan in this Class 3 Handicap Chase over the 2m7f distance.

This 11-year-old gelding has been in resurgent form considering he is a veteran, with three wins on the trot, following a second place finish. Lord Bryan comes here today looking to put up a four-timer, and is respected in the field and looks like he does have a real chance here.

Runs off a mark of six-pounds lower than last time out around the same racecourse, so Lord Bryan can put in a great run here and has every chance to make it four wins on the spin.

Check out all of our selections across the four meetings in the UK and Ireland on Monday

We’ve gone through each of the respective cards at Worcester, Ayr, Roscommon and Ripon on Monday. Here is who we are backing for our racing bets on all 29 races:

Worcester Horse Racing Tips

1.00 Drumlee Water @ 15/8 with Bet UK

1.35 Lord Bryan (NB) @ 7/2 with Bet UK

2.10 Western Safire @ 2/1 with Bet UK

2.45 American Sniper @ 6/4 with Bet UK

3.20 Tiger Orchid @ 9/4 with Bet UK

3.55 Karannelle @ 7/2 with Bet UK

4.30 Master Malachy @ 11/2 with Bet UK

5.05 Gold Leader @ 4/1 with Bet UK

Ayr Horse Racing Tips

1.50 Dornoch Castle @ 1/4 with Bet UK

2.25 Polam Lane @ 15/8 with Bet UK

3.00 Sixcor @ 11/4 with Bet UK

3.35 Glasses Up @ 4/1 with Bet UK

4.10 Call Me Ginger @ 7/2 with Bet UK

4.45 Yaaser (NAP) @ 2/1 with Bet UK

5.15 Flying Moon @ 10/3 with Bet UK

Roscommon Horse Racing Tips

5.30 Scarpeta @ 9/4 with Bet UK

6.00 Dinero Falso @ 6/1 with Bet UK

6.30 Ballybaun Star @ 3/1 with Bet UK

7.00 Freddie Robdal @ 7/2 with Bet UK

7.30 Presenting Lad @ 6/1 with Bet UK

8.00 Alfieri @ 10/11 with Bet UK

8.30 Phils Choice @ 6/1 with Bet UK

Ripon Horse Racing Tips

6.15 Liberation Bay @ 4/1 with Bet UK

6.45 Marbuzet @ 9/4 with Bet UK

7.15 Deputy @ 7/1 with Bet UK

7.45 Myristica @ 5/2 with Bet UK

8.15 Kaatibb @ 2/1 with Bet UK

8.45 Golden Duke @ 3/1 with Bet UK

Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change