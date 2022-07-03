Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Spreadex Analysis – Monday, July 4th

Professional horse racing tipster Andrew Mount takes a good look at today’s Spreadex markets to find the best value spread betting and fixed odds opportunities.
Spreadex offers both normal fixed odds betting plus spread betting on horse racing. There are some key differences between this form of gambling and placing regular fixed odds bets. Get the calls right and punters could win big, but the potential to lose money can be much higher. Intrigued? Then check out this how to spread bet on horse racing guide:
Andrew starts the new week with two recommended bets/trades at Ripon’s evening Flat meeting on Monday, July 4th. Follow his tips on horse racing betting sites throughout the year.
Bet £25 on Fixed Odds Get £36 in Free Bets
Contents
RIPON 6.45
Modest stuff might be the politest way of describing what’s being served up to horse racing punters on Monday but Ripon’s 1m4f Class 6 handicap (6.45) looks a good opportunity for the Charlie & Mark Johnston-trained CAVENDISH to get off the mark. The three-year-old ran a solid second at Bath on his latest outing and is well clear on last-time out speed figures according to Proform’s ratings. It looks like he could be in receipt of an easy lead over a course and distance that strongly favours forcing tactics.
Recommendation: Back CAVENDISH in Ripon 6.45
RIPON 7.45
Tim Easterby holds a strong hand in this 1m2f Class 3 handicap, saddling 5-2 favourite MYRISTICA – on a hat-trick after wins over course and distance and at Beverley – as well as 5-1 shot FISHABLE. The last-named could be the value and is the one I want to buy in the Spread 50-25-10 market. He loves this venue, recording form figures here over tonight’s trip of 11412 (3-5). He should encounter the preferred strong pace despite the small field and it will be disappointing if he isn’t in the first two.
Recommendation: Back FISHABLE in Ripon 7.45
Other Horse Racing Tips
Andrew Mount’s Horse Racing Tips
Today’s Horse Racing Tips From UK/Ire
Today’s Placepot Tips
Daily Each-Way Betting Tip
Today’s Lucky 15 Horse Racing Tips
Andrew Mount’s SpreadEx Analysis
Today’s Horse Racing NAP
Today’s Best Existing Customer Bookmaker Offers
Coral Eclipse Trends – Stats To Help Find The Winner
Coral Eclipse – Who Will Win, Pros and Cons For Main Runners
Coral Eclipse – Which Horses Have The Best Probability Of Winning?
Lancashire Oaks – Which Horses Have The Best Probability Of Winning?
Old Newton Cup – Which Horses Have The Best Probability Of Winning?
Bet £25 on Fixed Odds Get £36 in Free Bets
Spreadex Free Bets – New Customers Bet £25 on Fixed Odds, Get £36 in Free Bets – 5x £5 Fixed Odds Free Bets, 2x £5 Winning Favourites Spread Free Bets & £1 Race Index Free Bet
There’s a new customer betting offer open to any SportsLens readers that don’t already have an account. If £36 in Spreadex free bets across fixed odds and spread betting appeals, then sign up and place a £25 qualifying fixed odds bet at minimum odds of 1/2 (1.50). Once this settles, start receiving a bundle of £36 in free bets across both of the Spreadex betting platforms. To claim those, simply follow these steps:
-
- Go to spreadex.com
- Register your account details
- Place a £25 fixed odds bet at minimum odds of 1/2 (1.50)
- Once that settles, get the first £5 fixed odds free bet and a £5 Winning Favourites horse racing spread free bet
- Four more £5 fixed odds free bets are credited on consecutive days
- Once the second £5 fixed odds free bet is credits, the other £5 Winning Favourites horse racing spread free bet
- Also get a £1 Race Index spread free bet
All of the most popular horse racing spread betting markets like Winning Favourites, the 50-30-20-10 Race Index, Winning Distances, Favourites and Squared Numbers are included. When it comes sports spread betting sites in the UK today, Spreadex are number one. Check out SportsLens every day for more horse racing spread betting tips from Andrew Mount, complete with detailed analysis.
Related
- There is more from Andrew Mount every day on SportsLens with fixed odds betting tips
- Check out the latest horse racing results from across the UK.