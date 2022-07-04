Horse Racing NAP of the Day: Best Horse Racing Tips for Monday, 4 July

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

This Monday, 4 July, the horse racing NAP of the Day with SportsLens tipsters is Amir Kabir. He makes his bow over obstacles in the extended 1m 7f maiden hurdles at Roscommon this evening (7:00). Gordon Elliott’s runner looks well worth a wager at a terrific 13/8 price.

Rated 87 on the Flat, Amir Kabir switches horse racing codes after joining Elliott from Roger Charlton this spring. The pick of his form makes this five-year-old Mukhadram gelding a fascinating recruit to hurdles.

With the stable sending out three winners over the weekend, he rates our horse racing NAP today. This is why to back Amir Kabir with 888Sport where new customers get £40 in bonuses.

Why will horse racing NAP of the Day Amir Kabir win?

Backing Elliott’s Cullentra House runners at Roscommon has paid off over the last five season. If we had backed all of those on the best betting sites in the UK blind, then it would’ve yielded £4.52 profit off a £1 level stake. The yard comes into today on a 30 per cent strike rate during the last fortnight, so that all augurs well for Amir Kabir.

Twice a winner at three, he also landed his final start for Charlton at Bath last October – a first try over 1m 6f. That again bodes well for this step up in trip. There is one particularly strong piece of form and horse racing result from around this time last year to note too. That was when Amir Kabir ran a fine fourth in a 1m 4f handicap during the July Festival.

One of the premier meetings of Newmarket races today, this form has worked out well. Graphite, the runner-up, won next time out, while just in front of Amir Kabir was Pied Piper. That one took high rank among last season’s juvenile hurdlers, scoring at Leicester on the level, then at Punchestown and in Grade 2 company during Festival Trials Day at Cheltenham.

Newmarket run incredibly strong form for today’s horse racing NAP

Pied Piper ran a fine third in the Triumph Hurdle and forced a dead-heat in another Grade 1 during the Aintree Grand National meeting, only to be demoted by stewards for causing mild interference. Koeman, fifth at Newmarket, has two victories since, while the next home – Parachute – scored at Newbury last month.

Spirit Mixer, down in seventh, won next time out, then hit a hat-trick this spring and chased home the mighty Trueshan in Newcastle races big Flat handicap, the Northumberland Plate. The strength of this Newmarket form cannot be understated. It reads incredibly well in relation to maiden hurdle company. Provided he takes to obstacles, Amir Kabir has obvious claims.

His debut run for Elliott on the level at Leopardstown may have been needed. It should have blown away any cobwebs after 212 days off the track. Now sent hurdling, the top horse racing betting sites all fear Amir Kabir. Taking all that into account, he just had to be our horse racing NAP of the Day for 4 July. A £10 punt at his current price returns £26.25 if he makes a winning hurdles bow.

