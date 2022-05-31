Horse Racing Tips Today: Tuesday’s Best UK and Ireland Racing Bets

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Today the horse racing action comes on both the flat tracks and over the jumps too, with five meetings from England and two from across the Irish Sea in Ireland. Here are our Tuesday horse racing tips and bets across every meeting.

After yet another triumph for our NAP selection yesterday as Clear The Runway romped home in the 3.45 at Cartmel, we are back today with more horse racing betting tips on every race across the UK and Ireland on Tuesday 31st May!

The meetings from Newbury, Leicester and Brighton all get underway in the early afternoon. Meanwhile the remaining four meetings from Ballinrobe, Tipperary, Yarmouth and Thirsk get underway in the late afternoon/early evening and run through the night. The first race sets off at 1.00pm at Newbury, with the last race of the day on getting underway at 8.34pm at Yarmouth.

We have selected a NAP and NEXT BEST bet for you, one from Ballinrobe and one from Newbury, to add to your bet slip as well as racing bets and tips on the day.

Already claimed these betting offers? Check out all the latest best betting sites. Here at SportsLens we have a plethora of horse racing tips each and every day, so be sure not to miss them by clicking this link!

Horse racing bets & tips today: Newbury, Leicester, Brighton, Ballinrobe, Tipperary, Yarmouth and Thirsk

Have a read to find our most confident picks of the day, as well as race-by-race selections for every race across the seven meetings today!

NAP – HEWICK @ 3/1 with Bet UK – 5.35 Ballinrobe



Our NAP of the day comes from across the Irish Sea where we have sided with Hewick for trainer JJ Hanlon to win this 3m1f Handicap Hurdle.

He comes here fresh off the back of an impressive win at Sandown last month at a huge price of 16/1. A classy horse who has won several times in classed company, as mentioned, most recently in a Class 1 Chase last month. Slight step back in trip today which could suit Hewick, as well as returning to the hurdles rather than the fences.

Hewick has won over this distance in handicap hurdle before, so do not be surprised to see this 7-year-old triumph yet again this afternoon at Ballinrobe.

NEXT BEST – NIZAAKA @ 7/2 with Bet UK – 3.40 Newbury

Our Next Best bet of the day comes in the third last race from Newbury on Tuesday afternoon where we have selected Nizaaka to triumph.

This 4-year-old fily boasts some impressive form, with a win, second place, two thirds and a fourth place finish in her five starts as a racehorse. She won last time out at WOlverhampton and comes here today off a break of 190 days. Although Nizaaka hasn’t raced in a while, trainer Jane Chapple-Hyam will have her in tip-top shape no doubt.

The seven furlong distance should suit her too and we fully expect Nizaaka to have a great run here today at Newbury.

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org. Offer Terms 18+ BeGambleAware.org Full T&Cs Apply. New customers only. Opt in within 7 days & stake min. £10 between 14/03/22 – 20/03/22 at odds of 1.5 or greater. Max 3 x £10 and 4 x £5 Free Bets credited on qualifying bet settlement on selected events. 1x claim per customer. Void, cashed out, partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Mobile-only free bets are non-withdrawable & not returned with winnings. 3 day expiry.

Other Horse Racing Tips

Andrew Mount’s Horse Racing Tips

Today’s Placepot Tips

Daily Horse Racing Betting Tips

Daily Each-Way Betting Tip

Today’s Lucky 15 Horse Racing Tips

Andrew Mount’s SpreadEx Analysis

Today’s Horse Racing NAP

If you want to back our tips or you are looking for some new bookmakers to place your bets, why not sign up to one of the best horse racing betting sites by clicking this link? Here at SportsLens we have some exclusive sign up offers and free bets for you, so don’t miss out!

Check out all of our selections across the seven meetings in the UK and Ireland on Tuesday

We’ve gone through each of the respective cards at Newbury, Leicester, Brighton, Ballinrobe, Tipperary, Yarmouth and Thirsk on Tuesday. Here is who we are backing for our racing bets on all 49 races:

Newbury Horse Racing Tips

1.00 Rich @ 6/1 with Bet UK

1.35 Afterlife @ 9/2 with Bet UK

2.10 Sydneyarms Chelsea @ 13/2 with Bet UK

2.40 Wonderful Times @ 4/1 with Bet UK

3.10 Scampi @ 4/1 with Bet UK

3.40 Nizaaka (NB) @ 7/2 with Bet UK

4.10 Hebrides @ 7/2 with Bet UK

4.40 Antiphon @ 11/4 with Bet UK

Leicester Horse Racing Tips

1.20 New Definition @ 10/11 with Bet UK

1.55 Catch The Paddy @ 13/8 with Bet UK

2.30 Prayer Matt @ 4/1 with Bet UK

3.00 Dual Identity @ 11/4 with Bet UK

3.30 Say Grace @ 9/4 with Bet UK

4.00 Golden Spice @ 6/4 with Bet UK

4.30 Already Gone @ 33/1 with Bet UK

Brighton Horse Racing Tips

1.45 Shared @ 9/2 with Bet UK

2.20 Mr Fayez @ 3/1 with Bet UK

2.50 Bear To Dream @ 3/1 with Bet UK

3.20 Touchwood @ 10/11 with Bet UK

3.50 Victory Star @ 13/8 with Bet UK

4.20 Sly Madam @ 6/1 with Bet UK

4.55 Kath’s Toyboy @ 6/4 with Bet UK

Ballinrobe Horse Racing Tips

4.35 Plains Indian @ 11/4 with Bet UK

5.05 Meetingofthewaters @ 7/2 with Bet UK

5.35 Hewick (NAP) @ 3/1 with Bet UK

6.05 Shanwalla @ 16/1 with Bet UK

6.35 Fully Charged @ 11/1 with Bet UK

7.05 Glenabo Bridge @ 7/1 with Bet UK

7.35 Vadsa Queen @ 4/5 with Bet UK

Tipperary Horse Racing Tips

5.15 Fox Leicester @ 10/1 with Bet UK

5.45 Kaliysta @ 7/4 with Bet UK

6.15 Lady Tilbury @ 9/4 with Bet UK

6.45 Gobi Star @ 5/2 with Bet UK

7.15 Jarvis @ 7/2 with Bet UK

7.45 Matilda With Me @ 8/1 with Bet UK

8.20 My Mate Mozzie @ 7/4 with Bet UK

Yarmouth Horse Racing Tips

5.29 Spanish Mane @ 7/1 with Bet UK

5.59 Not For Profit @ 11/2 with Bet UK

6.29 Rawasi Almeydan @ 5/2 with Bet UK

6.59 Franco Grasso @ 8/13 with Bet UK

7.29 Twelfth Knight @ 7/4 with Bet UK

8.04 Adelita @ 9/4 with Bet UK

8.34 Canny Fettle @ 6/1 with Bet UK

Thirsk Horse Racing Tips

5.22 King’s Crown @ 10/3 with Bet UK

5.52 Belle Of Annandale @ 11/10 with Bet UK

6.22 Redzone @ 14/1 with Bet UK

6.52 Whitwell @ 5/2 with Bet UK

7.22 Just Another @ 5/1 with Bet UK

7.52 Cuban Beat @ 13/8 with Bet UK

8.27 Antagonize @ 15/2 with Bet UK

Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change