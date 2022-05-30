Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Tuesday Picks – May 31st

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

BRIGHTON 1.45

SHARED (system – Charlton yard at Brighton)

The stable of Harry & Roger Charlton has a 24 from 48 record at Brighton this century and backing all the qualifiers would have returned a profit of £55.68 to a £1 level stake at SP (expected winners = 12.71). SHARED, the yard’s only runner at the track today, is the 7-2 outsider of three and could offer some value against the front two in the betting.

LEICESTER 1.55

DRAFTED (system – James Horton turf runners)

PRESIDENTIAL DANCE (system – sire James Garfield)

James Horton has a fine record with his turf runners and those who were not making their racecourse debuts have form figures of 35111031326113 (6-14) for a profit of £32.00 to a £1 level stake at SP. DRAFTED, a fair 12-1 fourth in a hot York maiden on his debut 19 days ago, was due to run at Chester last Saturday before the second half of that meeting was abandoned. He had been strong in the betting all morning, despite his wide draw, and he looks well berthed down the middle for this 6f maiden, unlike short-priced favourite Rabaah who has stall 9 of 9 to contend with. The jolly is ridden by Jim Crowley who often makes a beeline for the stands’ side rail on the straight course here, despite it being the slowest part of the track. I’ve also backed PRESIDENTIAL DANCE, a qualifier on the same breeding system as Guiteau, highlighted prior to his 5-1 short-head second at Windsor last night.

LEICESTER 2.30

ROGUE STORM (system – Leicester draw angle)

Slap bang down the middle of the track is usually the place to be in sprint (5f-6f) handicaps at Leicester and in fields of 7-11 runners stall 1 has a solid record. The lowest draw has been responsible for 29 winners from 159 runners since the beginning of 2011 for a profit of £49.63 to the usual £1 stake. ROGUE GALLERY (stall 1 of 8) has the best of the draw and remains open to plenty of improvement on only her fifth career start.

NEWBURY 3.40

NIZAAKA (system – Jane Chapple-Hyam, stable switchers, handicaps)

Since the beginning of 2010, Jane Chapple-Hyam is 18 from 106 at the first time of asking in handicap races with horses she takes over from other yards and backing them blind would have returned a profit of £94.75 to a £1 level stake at SP. Those who had been off the track for 150 days or longer, as NIZAAKA has here, were nine from 37 for a profit of £100.00. The four-year-old filly changed hands for 50,000gns after her Wolverhampton success in November for Roger Varian and can make a winning start for her new connections.

