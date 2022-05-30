Horse Racing Lucky 15 Tips Today: Four Best Bets on Tuesday 31st May

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Horse racing Lucky 15 tips on Tuesday 31st May, as Andy Newton gives you his four best bets from across the fixtures at Newbury, Leicester, Brighton, Thirsk and Yarmouth to add to your accas and Lucky 15 betting slips.



CLENCHED @ SP with BetUK – 1.00 Newbury



Very promising debut run at Haydock 11 ays ago when a fair 5th of 10. Will no doubt have come on for that run and learned for the experience. Richard Kingscote, who rode that day, gets the leg-up again on this Roger Charlton runner.

TOUCHWOOD @ SP with BetUK – 3.20 Brighton



Second the last twoce at Lingfield on the AW, but the return to the turf will be fine here too. Has run 7 times on the grass and been in the top three 5 times (1 win). Has also run well here at Brighton in the past so the track is fine and top jockey Andrea Atzeni has been booked to ride.

DREAM BY DAY @ SP with BetUK – 6.29 Yarmouth



Yet to get off the mark but the Gosden camp look to have found a good chance for that to happen here. Has been taking a hold over 6f in his races this season here at Yarmouth and last time at Salisbury so the drop back to 5f will suit. Blinkers remain on and the useful Benoit De La Sayette rides to claim a handy 5lbs.

QABILAH @ SP with BetUK – 7.52 Thisk



Unraced Riger Varian filly that is chanced with the stable having a top 33% record with their 3 year-olds at this track. She’s got a decent US pedigree so the better ground should suit and with the yards horses in good order she’s expected to know her job at the first time of asking.

