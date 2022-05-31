Horse Racing NAP of the Day: Best Horse Racing Tips for Tuesday, 31 May

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Following a 5/4 winner on Monday, Sportslens tipsters are back with another horse racing NAP of the Day. This Tuesday, 31 May, their selection is Hewick in the 3m 1f handicap hurdle at Ballinrobe (5:35). Shark Hanlon’s runner appeals as well worth backing at awesome 11/4 odds.

383 Codes claimed Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus Copied Copy Visit 888Sport Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply.

A winner on two of his last three horse racing events in the UK, Hewick has to be well-treated over hurdles based on his chase rating. He won a major graded handicap in that sphere on his last outing and now reverts to the smaller obstacles. This seven-year-old gelding by Virtual rates our horse racing NAP today and this is why to back him…

Why will horse racing NAP of the Day Hewick win?

Hewick has finished first or second on five of his last six starts. After spending most of last summer in novice chases, he returned to hurdles at the Listowel Harvest Festival and scored by 4 1/2 lengths. The runner-up, ill-fated fifth and eighth have all won since so, as horse racing results go, the form is pretty good. Hewick had a 9lb rise from the handicapper for that at Gowran Park and almost defied it.

He nearly ran down Tullybeg that day but the line came too soon. Over a length behind in third was Jiving Jerry, who scored at Galway next time out and then finished runner-up in the Brown Lad at Naas. Hanlon sent Hewick across the Irish Sea and stepped him up in trip for the Durham National back over fences at Sedgefield. Sent off a well-backed 3/1 favourites on top betting sites in the UK, he duly obliged.

Soft ground was against Hewick in the Midlands Grand National following a winter break. He returned to form with a vengeance, however, in the Bet365 Gold Cup on the Sandown races Jump Finale card last month. After tracking the leaders, Hewick took things up at the famous Pond Fence and stormed clear up the Esher Hill for an eight-length romp over previous Haydock winner Musical Slave.

Today’s horse racing NAP looks dangerously well-handicapped

As he came into that handicap chase off a 19lb higher mark than his hurdles rating, his revised 155 screams that he must be superbly treated over the smaller obstacles. Indeed, Hewick is now 25lb – the best part of two stone – better over fences than timber. The best horse racing betting sites are clearly convinced he may be chucked in to this much easier hurdle race with amateur Rob James taking 7lb off with his claim.

If he does turn out to be a handicap blot, then Hewick is well worth backing early. He just had to be our horse racing NAP for 31 May, and a £10 punt on him with 888Sport returns £37.50 if does make light work of a mark of 130 and follows up. New customers get £40 in bonuses when signing up after placing such a wager. We have all the details below…

563 Codes claimed Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus Copied Copy Visit 888Sport Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply.

New Customers Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus at 888Sport

We have more information about new customer betting offer available at 888Sport now. This is a bet £10 and get £30 + £10 casino bonus deal open to all SportsLens readers who don’t already have an online account with this particular bookie.

Register with 888Sport using promo code 30FB, then deposit £10 or more via Debit Card. Don’t use eWallets like Neteller, PayPal, Paysafecard, Skrill and MuchBetter as these payment methods aren’t compatible with unlocking the bonus.

Once new customers fund their account, place a £10+ qualifying sportsbook bet at minimum odds of 1/2 (1.50). Our horse racing NAP ticks that box. After the wager settles, new customers receive 3x £10 free bets credited automatically. Further terms and conditions apply to the casino bonus, which is claimed separately.

How to Get that Welcome Bonus

Stake just £10 on our top horse racing bet today and new customers get £30 in free bets with 888Sport, plus a £10 casino bonus. These six simple steps tell punters how to claim this offer:

New customers register with 888Sport using promo code 30FB Deposit £10+ via Debit Card (don’t use eWallets) Place a £10+ qualifying bet with minimum odds of 1/2 (1.50) After this settles, receive 3x £10 free bets automatically All free bets are valid for 7 days Claim a £10 casino bonus with separate T&Cs within 7 days

736 Codes claimed Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus Copied Copy Visit 888Sport Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply.

Related to Our Horse Racing NAP of the Day

With the Flat season now well underway, there are some big events to come over the summer including the Epsom Derby on the Platinum Jubilee weekend and Royal Ascot after that. Here’s the latest daily horse betting tips content from SportsLens: