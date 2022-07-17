Horse Racing Tips Today: Best UK and Ireland Racing Bets | Sun 17th July

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

More horse racing tips today in the UK and Ireland with five meetings to look forward to. We’ve jumping from Stratford, Newton Abbot and Tipperary (Ire), while Redcar and Curragh give the fix for flat horse racing fans. Here are our Sunday horse racing tips and bets across every meeting.

We have also selected a NAP and NEXT BEST bet for you, one from Stratford and one from Newton Abbot, to add to your bet slip as well as racing bets and tips on the day.

Horse racing bets & tips today: Stratford, Curragh (Ire), Newton Abbot, Tipperary (Ire) and Redcar.



Have a read to find our most confident picks of the day, as well as race-by-race selections for every race across the meetings today!

NAP – HILLVIEW @ 8/13 with Bet UK – 12.00 Stratford



Won a Class 2 race at Uttoxeter at the end of June but is back in grade here today. As a result in this easier race has a much bigger weight to carry but is a proven CD winner here at Stratford, while having won 3 of his four starts now is a horse seemingly still on the up.

NEXT BEST – MUCUNA @ 2/1 with Bet UK – 4.35 Newton Abbot



Has been in top form over the summer jumps season – winning her last two. Beat another of today’s rivals – Free Chakarte – by a head two runs back here and despite meeting that runner on worse terms seems to have improved since when an easy 6l winner at Stratford last week. Jockey Bradley Harris gets on well with him and is riding again to claim the handy 7lbs again.

Check out all of our selections across the four meetings in the UK and Ireland on Sunday17th July 2022



We’ve gone through each of the respective cards at Stratford, Curragh (Ire), Newton Abbot, Tipperary (Ire) and Redcar – covering ALL races.



Stratford Horse Racing Tips

12.00 HILLVIEW (NAP) @ 8/13 with Bet UK

12.30 SALLEY GARDENS @ 15/8 with Bet UK

1.00 CARDBOARD GANGSTER @ 5/2 with Bet UK

1.30 ATLANTIC STORM @ 9/1 with Bet UK

1.59 POP THE CHAMPAGNE @ 49/20 with Bet UK

2.30 AYR OF ELEGANCE @ 21/4 with Bet UK

3.05 MARIE’S DREAM @ 13/4 with Bet UK

Curragh (Ire) Horse Racing Tips

1.40 ETERNAL SILENCE @ 9/4 with Bet UK

2.10 ORDER OF AUSTRALIA @ 5/4 with Bet UK

2.45 NECTARINE @ 15/2 with Bet UK

3.20 HA HA HA @ 11/4 with Bet UK

3.55 POTAPOVA @ 9/2 with Bet UK

4.30 NUSRET @ 11/4 with Bet UK

5.00 ARE WE DREAMING @ 3/1 with Bet UK

5.30 CHOICE OF MINE @ 13/1 with Bet UK

Newton Abbot Horse Racing Tips

1.45 APPRECIATE @ 11/10 with Bet UK

2.15 HELL RED @ 7/10 with Bet UK

2.50 DINDIN @ 6/4 with Bet UK

3.25 MY LADY GREY @ 9/4 with Bet UK

4.00 NIBRAS GOLD @ Evs with Bet UK

4.35 MUCUNA (NB) @ 9/4 with Bet UK

5.10 KABRIT @ 9/4 with Bet UK

Tipperary Horse Racing Tips

1.50 MIND YOUR MONEY @ 23/4 with Bet UK

2.22 FOR EVERYONE @ 23/2 with Bet UK

2.57 GENERAL CLERMONT @ 4/1 with Bet UK

3.32 MALINA GIRL @ 8/1 with Bet UK

4.07 UPPING THE ANTI @ 13/8 with Bet UK

4.41 FANCY FOUNDATIONS @ 21/4 with Bet UK

5.16 FRONTIER GENERAL @ 17/2 with Bet UK

Redcar Horse Racing Tips

2.05 OUT OF SHADOWS @ 3/1 with Bet UK

2.40 VENETIAN @ 8/15 with Bet UK

3.15 YEEEAAH 7/2 with Bet UK

3.50 ENCOURAGEABLE @ 5/4 with Bet UK

4.25 PREMIERSHIP @ 4/1 with Bet UK

4.55 REGULAR INCOME @ 4/6 with Bet UK

5.25 RED FORCE ONE @ 15/8 with Bet UK

Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change