Horse Racing NAP of the Day: Best Horse Racing Tips for Sunday, 17 July

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The horse racing NAP of the Day for SportsLens tipsters on Sunday, 17 July is Pearls Galore. She’s the best bet from two selections running in Ireland today. Find out all about her and our experts’ other fancy below.

450 Codes claimed Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus Copied Copy Visit 888Sport Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply.

This is another of Group horse racing action from the Curragh, the home of Irish Flat racing. Our NB bet goes over jumps at Tipperary in the Emerald Isle too. Get the lowdown on these runners:

2:10 Curragh – PEARLS GALORE (NAP) @ 15/8 with 888Sport

(NAP) @ 15/8 with 888Sport 4:07 Tipperary – L’IMPERTINENT (NB) @ 9/4 with 888Sport

Why will horse racing NAP of the Day Pearls Galore win?

Paddy Twomey is having a terrific season, not least with his fillies and mares. The yard has yielded a £24.61 profit off a £1 level stake with its older horses this term. That makes the in-form Pearls Galore a more than credible alternative to the overnight favourite, Order Of Australia, on top betting sites at 15/8 the 7f Group 2 Minstrel Stakes this afternoon (2:10).

This five-year-old daughter of Invincible Spirit looked as good as ever when scoring by a neck over further here last time out. Pearls Galore has three Group wins to her name, plus two seconds at the highest level from last autumn. The pick of those horse racing results and her form commands respect. Dropping back a furlong in trip from her Lanwades Stud Stakes success here in May is no problem.

As Pearls Galore comes here fresher than last year’s winner and the favourite, she thus rates our horse racing NAP of the Day for 17 July. A £10 punt on her with 888Sport returns £28.75 if she can follow-up on that and a Listed victory on reappearance to complete the hat-trick.

419 Codes claimed Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus Copied Copy Visit 888Sport Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply.

L’Impertinent the Tipperary punt and NB bet

Across Ireland at Tipperary, L’Impertinent is a bit of value at 9/4 now stepped up in trip for the extended 2m 3f rated novice chase (4:07). Trained by Enda Bolger for mighty owner JP McManus, this six-year-old Fame And Glory gelding should appreciate the extra distance after hitting form in recent months.

He ran a belter when third to subsequent Grade 1 novice chaser Master McShee and behind Listed hurdler Atlantic Fairy on racecourse debut at Cork in November 2020. L’Impertinent stuck to the task well, but connections kept him over the minimum trip. He shaped as if in need of the run after 154 days off when fourth to another subsequent Listed winner in Off Your Rocco at Killarney.

NB to our horse racing NAP bred to appreciate further

It was only when stepped up to an extended 2m 1f at Ballinrobe after a winter break in April that L’Impertinent got his head in front. Sent off an 11/1 shot by horse racing betting sites, he made all and scored unchallenged. L’Impertinent then made his chase debut around the same venue in May and jumped really well. The fourth home, Call Me Lyreen, has won twice since to advertise the form.

With Simon Torrens again taking the ride and yielding £4.47 profit over fences off a £1 level stake this season, L’Impertinent just had to be NB to our horse racing NAP of the Day, Pearls Galore. A £10 wager on this one with 888Sport returns £32.50 if he can replicate that chase debut win. New customers who sign up after placing such a bet receive £40 in bonuses with details to follow…

920 Codes claimed Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus Copied Copy Visit 888Sport Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply.

New Customers Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus at 888Sport

More info on the new customer betting offer at 888Sport now. It’s a bet £10 and get £30 + £10 casino bonus deal available to any SportsLens readers that don’t already have an account with this online bookie.

Register with 888Sport using promo code 30FB, then deposit £10 or more via Debit Card. Don’t use eWallets like Skrill, Paysafecard, PayPal, Neteller and MuchBetter as these payment options just aren’t compatible with unlocking the bonus.

After new customers fund their account, put on a £10+ qualifying sportsbook bet at minimum odds of 1/2 (1.50). Our horse racing NAP of the Day and NB bet both tick that box. Once the wager settles, new customers receive 3x £10 free bets credited automatically. Other terms and conditions apply to the casino bonus, which is claimed separately.

How to Get that Welcome Bonus

Wager a tenner on either of our top horse racing bets today and new customers get £30 in free bets with 888Sport, plus that £10 casino bonus. Claim the offer by following these six simple steps today:

New customers sign up to 888Sport using promo code 30FB Deposit £10+ via Debit Card (don’t use eWallets) Put on a £10+ qualifying bet at minimum odds of 1/2 (1.50) After this settles, receive 3x £10 free bets automatically All free bets are valid for 7 days Claim a £10 casino bonus with separate T&Cs within 7 days

168 Codes claimed Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus Copied Copy Visit 888Sport Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply.

Related to Our Horse Racing NAP of the Day

Here are all of the latest daily horse racing betting tips available on SportsLens: