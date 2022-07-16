Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Sunday Picks – July 17th

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Leading horse racing advisor Andrew Mount’s is a contributor to the Racing Post, Racing Post Weekender, Racing & Football Outlook, the GG.co.uk website and a regular pundit on William Hill radio. Andrew uses stats and systems to find value bets and shares his latest thoughts below…

Andrew heads to Stratford (summer jumps) and the Curragh (Flat) for his two recommendations on Sunday, July 17th. Follow his tips this week and all year round on horse racing betting sites with the lowdown on his latest picks below:

STRATFORD 12.00

AYE AYE CHARLIE (system – Midnight Legend hurdlers, 3m+)

Midnight Legend is well known as a sire of successful chasers, but he gets plenty of hurdle winners over the longer trips. They tend to struggle in the depths of winter but backing them from February to August would have found 45 winners from 356 bets (12.6%) for a profit of £52.08. AYE AYE CHARLIE, a 6-1 winner on this angle at Newton Abbot last summer, won at right-handed Perth last time despite jumping out to his left and will be happier this way round.

CURRAGH 2.45

AMORTENTIA (system – ‘Britannia flops’)

The Britannia Stakes at Royal Ascot – a hugely competitive handicap for three-year-olds run over the straight mile – is often a good source of future winners. Since 2007, those who were relatively fancied (14-1 or shorter) who ‘flopped’ in that race – defined as finishing 8th or worse – had a 16 from 61 record on their next start (26.2% strike-rate) for a profit of £50.50 to a £1 level stake at SP. AMORTENTIA was a respectable 11th of 30 in the Britannia and might do better now trying a new trip in first-time cheekpieces.

