Lucky 15 Tips Today | Andy Newton’s Horse Racing Best Bets, 17th July

More Lucky 15 tips today to add to your horse racing bet slips on Sunday 17th July, as Andy Newton gives you his four best bets from across the UK horse racing meetings at Redcar, Stratford and Newton Abbot.
Lucky 15 Tips and Horse Racing Best Bets
HILLVIEW @ 8/13 with BetUK – 12.00 Stratford
Won an easier race than this last time out at Uttoxeter. Up just 4lbs for that but eased back in grade here which will help with the big weight. CD winner at the track though too and has the in-form Sean Bowen riding again.
HELL RED @ 4/7 with BetUK – 2.15 Newton Abbot
Just the 3 runners now and this looks a good chance for this Paul Nicholls runner to get back to winning way. Found the 2m trip too sharp last time but the step up in distance here will suit (3m2f) and is a proven course winner. Angus Cheleda takes off a handy 5lbs too.
CRESSWELL QUEEN @ 5/4 with BetUK – 3.25 Newton Abbot
Eased to win well at Ffos Las in the middle of June on her first run for the Debra Hamer yard. If building on that effort here then looks the one to be on again, with My Lady Grey, who has won her last two, looking the main threat.
ENCOURAGEABLE @ 13/8 with BetUK – 3.50 Redcar
Nice winner at Wolves two runs back but was highly tried last time in a Listed race at Sandown. Well beaten that day but back into handicap company here and calmer waters in what doesn’t look the strongest of races.
Note: Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change
