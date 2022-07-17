Lucky 15 Tips Today | Andy Newton’s Horse Racing Best Bets, 17th July

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

More Lucky 15 tips today to add to your horse racing bet slips on Sunday 17th July, as Andy Newton gives you his four best bets from across the UK horse racing meetings at Redcar, Stratford and Newton Abbot.



Already claimed these betting offers? You can check out the best horse racing betting sites and add more top bookmakers to your portfolio.

Back today’s Lucky 15 tips in an acca @ 14/1 with BetUK (click the betslip below)

Here are our four best horse racing tips to include in your Lucky 15 bet slip, plus join the BetUK ‘Acca Club’ and get 5 profit boosts to use on accas with different numbers of selections (Ts&C’s apply), plus Bet £10 and Get a £30 FREE BET (new customers).

Lucky 15 Tips and Horse Racing Best Bets

Won an easier race than this last time out at Uttoxeter. Up just 4lbs for that but eased back in grade here which will help with the big weight. CD winner at the track though too and has the in-form Sean Bowen riding again.

HELL RED @ 4/7 with BetUK – 2.15 Newton Abbot



Just the 3 runners now and this looks a good chance for this Paul Nicholls runner to get back to winning way. Found the 2m trip too sharp last time but the step up in distance here will suit (3m2f) and is a proven course winner. Angus Cheleda takes off a handy 5lbs too.

CRESSWELL QUEEN @ 5/4 with BetUK – 3.25 Newton Abbot



Eased to win well at Ffos Las in the middle of June on her first run for the Debra Hamer yard. If building on that effort here then looks the one to be on again, with My Lady Grey, who has won her last two, looking the main threat.

Nice winner at Wolves two runs back but was highly tried last time in a Listed race at Sandown. Well beaten that day but back into handicap company here and calmer waters in what doesn’t look the strongest of races.

Back today’s Lucky 15 selections in an acca @ 14/1 with BetUK (click the betslip below)

Note: Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More 18+ BeGambleAware.org T&Cs apply . New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Open only to new BetUK.com players. Aged 18 or over. Opt-in required by depositing via the “My Offers” page and placing a qualifying bet. Offer is available on mobile browser and desktop only. Offer must be activated and qualifying bet must be made within 7 days of registration. Only bets with minimum odds of 1.5 qualify for this promotion. Qualifying bet must be a bet of at least £10. Void, cashed out, or partially cashed out bets do not qualify for this promotion. Once the qualifying bet settles 3x £10 free bets will be awarded. Free bets must be used on bets with 4 or more selections. Each selection must be at odds of 1.3 or greater. 7 day expiry.

Do You Already Have Accounts With The Main Bookies? See Below 10 Up-and-Coming Bookmakers With Cracking Free Bets and Offers

See below our select list of some of the newer bookies around – but totally trusted bookmakers, that will also have prices ahead of the horse racing today – best of all they ALL also have ‘must-see’ free bet sign-up offers to snap-up. Or, if you’ve already claimed these betting offers – you can check out all the latest best horse racing betting sites here.

More Horse Racing Free Bets