Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Spreadex Analysis – Sunday, July 17th

Professional racing tipster Andrew Mount takes a good look at today’s Spreadex markets to find the best value spread betting and fixed odds opportunities.

Spreadex offers both normal fixed odds betting plus spread betting on horse racing. There are some key differences between this form of gambling and placing regular fixed odds bets. Get the calls right and punters could win big, but the potential to lose money can be much higher. Intrigued? Then check out this how to spread bet on horse racing guide:

Andrew heads to the big meeting at the Curragh in Ireland for his two recommended bets/trades on Sunday (July 17th). Follow his tips on horse racing betting sites throughout the year.

CURRAGH 1.40

Trainer Paddy Twomey is three from seven with fillies making their racecourse debuts this year (+£13.60 to a £1 level stake at SP) and SHELTON, nibbled at in the overnight betting, could be ready at the first time of asking in this 7f fillies maiden. Buy in the Spreadex 50-25-10 market or back at 6-1 in the fixed odds betting.

Recommendation: Back SHELTON in Curragh 1.40

CURRAGH 2.10

After six-year-old PRISONER’S DILEMMA won at Dundalk in early January, trainer Johnny Levins, quoted in the Racing Post, said ‘Prisoner’s Dilemma surprised me a little. He was coming up in grade and they can often take a run when they do that, but maybe he has improved. Perhaps we’ll see the best of him this year.’ His trainer has certainly been proved right, as he recorded a career-best RPR (Racing Post Rating) of 101 when successful at Fairyhouse in late May and bettered that by 8lb when a half-length 18-1 runner-up in a Listed race at the Curragh next time. Both those runs came over 6f but he’s arguably best over today’s trip of 7f and, with the fast ground in his favour, is taken to cause an upset in this Group 2 contest. Buy at 6 in the Spreadex 50-25-10 market.

Recommendation: Back PRISONER’S DILEMMA in Curragh 2.10

