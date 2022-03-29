Horse Racing Tips Australia: Wednesday’s Free Horse Racing Tips

Today we have some exciting Australian horse racing from Canterbury, Doomben, Launceston, Oakbank, Sandown Hillside, Canberra and Pinjarra Scarpside, with plenty of decent horse races to look forward to. What an exciting time for horse racing in Australia! Here are our Wednesday horse racing tips and bets.
The seven meetings at Canterbury, Doomben, Oakbank, Sandown Hillside, Canberra and Pinjarra Scarpside all get underway in the afternoon with evening racing from Launceston. The first race sets off at 12.56pm at Doomben, with the last race of the day in Australia getting underway at 9.30pm at Launceston.
We have selected a NAP and NEXT BEST bet for you, one from Canterbury and one from Oakbank, to add to your bet slip as well as racing bets and tips on the day.
Horse Racing Tips Australia: Canterbury, Doomben, Launceston, Oakbank, Sandown Hillside, Canberra and Pinjarra Scarpside
Have a read to find our most confident picks of the day, as well as race-by-race selections for every race across the seven meeting’s today!
NAP – INSPIRED SUN @ 11/10 with BlueBet – Race 5, 4.00 Oakbank
In the fifth race here at Oakbank we have sided with Inspired Sun as our NAP of the day.
This 5-year-old is chasing a hat-trick and looks every part capable of achieving that feat. Last time out he came from midfield and bolted up to win impressively by 3.5 lengths at Strathalbyn. Before that, he won around the same course coming from last place to show some impressive turn of foot and win by almost a length in the end.
This 5-year-old is capable of big final splits and don’t be surprised if he bolts up from the rear and claims his hat-trick victory.
NEXT BEST – MAIN STAGE @ 2/1 with BlueBet – Race 3, 2.55 Canterbury
Our Next Best bet of the day comes in the third race at Canterbury where we have selected Main Stage as our bet at a great price of 2/1 with BlueBet.
On his most recent outing he came second ten at Warwick Farm in what was wet and testing conditions. Before that however, he won by 2.75 lengths at Randwick Kensington, where he looking mightily impressive.
This race is well within his grasp and the 100m step up in trip shouldn’t cause any problems for this 7-year-old. We expect Main Stage to be there or there abouts come the end of the race.
Check out all of our selections across the seven meetings in Australia on Wednesday
We’ve gone through each of the respective cards at Canterbury, Doomben, Launceston, Oakbank, Sandown Hillside, Canberra and Pinjarra Scarpside on Wednesday. Here is who we are backing for our racing bets on all 55 races:
Canterbury Horse Racing Tips – Free Horse Racing Tips
Race 1, 1.45 Ferrari Man @ 17/5 with BlueBet
Race 2, 2.20 The Art Of Flying @ 6/5 with BlueBet
Race 3, 2.55 Main Stage @ 2/1 with BlueBet
Race 4, 3.30 Impulse Control @ 13/2 with BlueBet
Race 5, 4.05 Cross The Rubicon @ 8/1 with BlueBet
Race 6, 4.40 Whodat @ 4/1 with BlueBet
Race 7, 5.15 Gracilistyla @ 3/1 with BlueBet
Race 8, 5.50 Mr Magical @ 10/1 with BlueBet
Doomben Horse Racing Tips – Free Horse Racing Tips
Race 1, 12.56 Yiska @ SP with BlueBet
Race 2, 1.34 Rose Of Duporth @ SP with BlueBet
Race 3, 2.09 Summit Special @ SP with BlueBet
Race 4, 2.44 Sakura Star @ SP with BlueBet
Race 5, 3.19 Immediate Response @ SP with BlueBet
Race 6, 3.54 Flybridge @ SP with BlueBet
Race 7, 4.29 Valley Of Dreams @ SP with BlueBet
Race 8, 5.07 Poetic Choice @ SP with BlueBet
Oakbank Horse Racing Tips – Free Horse Racing Tips
Race 1, 1.40 Grey Folly @ 70/1 with BlueBet
Race 2, 2.15 Suggestive Miss @ 1/2 with BlueBet
Race 3, 2.50 Mug’s Game @ 14/5 with BlueBet
Race 4, 3.25 Princess Raffles @ 17/20 with BlueBet
Race 5, 4.00 Inspired Sun @ 11/10 with BlueBet
Race 6, 4.35 Friday Funday @ 20/1 with BlueBet
Race 7, 5.10 Vietti @ 33/1 with BlueBet
Sandown Hillside Horse Racing Tips – Free Horse Racing Tips
Race 1, 2.30 Roznamla @ 11/5 with BlueBet
Race 2, 3.05 Governor Landy @ 6/1 with BlueBet
Race 3, 3.40 Glamouring @ 14/1 with BlueBet
Race 4, 4.15 Arctic Stone @ 10/1 with BlueBet
Race 5, 4.50 Invincible Bay @ 9/1 with BlueBet
Race 6, 5.25 Witchachar Star @ 20/1 with BlueBet
Race 7, 6.00 Direct @ 9/1 with BlueBet
Race 8, 6.30 The Nephew @ 15/2 with BlueBet
Canberra Horse Racing Tips – Free Horse Racing Tips
Race 1, 1.30 Drummin @ 14/5 with BlueBet
Race 2, 2.06 How Do You Sleep @ 6/4 with BlueBet
Race 3, 2.41 Mikasa @ 13/5 with BlueBet
Race 4, 3.16 Need For Greed @ 7/1 with BlueBet
Race 5, 3.51 Fourmadec @ 2/1 with BlueBet
Race 6, 4.26 Twig @ 11/5 with BlueBet
Race 7, 5.01 Fangela @ 5/1 with BlueBet
Race 8, 5.36 Beau Rock @ 3/1 with BlueBet
Pinjarra Scarpside Horse Racing Tips – Free Horse Racing Tips
Race 1, 1.09 Minno @ 13/5 with BlueBet
Race 2, 1.44 Wommel Wock @ 2/1 with BlueBet
Race 3, 2.19 Please God @ 14/5 with BlueBet
Race 4, 2.54 Art Admirer @ 6/1 with BlueBet
Race 5, 3.34 Masaru @ 6/1 with BlueBet
Race 6, 4.10 Spicy Dancer @ 2/1 with BlueBet
Race 7, 4.45 Off Wego @ 19/5 with BlueBet
Race 8, 5.20 Pick Your Battles @ 12/5 with BlueBet
Launceston Horse Racing Tips – Free Horse Racing Tips
Race 1, 5.45 Sally Sunshine @ 12/5 with BlueBet
Race 2, 6.15 Swingapinga @ 6/1 with BlueBet
Race 3, 6.52 Dramazing @ 19/20 with BlueBet
Race 4, 7.30 Bynance @ 9/2 with BlueBet
Race 5, 8.00 Diamond Bay @ 14/1 with BlueBet
Race 6, 8.30 Mcsweyn @ 5/1 with BlueBet
Race 7, 9.00 Kay Oh Ell @ 13/2 with BlueBet
Race 8, 9.30 Sh’bourne Rebel @ 13/10 with BlueBet
Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change