Horse Racing Tips Australia: Wednesday’s Free Horse Racing Tips

Today we have some exciting Australian horse racing from Canterbury, Doomben, Launceston, Oakbank, Sandown Hillside, Canberra and Pinjarra Scarpside, with plenty of decent horse races to look forward to. What an exciting time for horse racing in Australia! Here are our Wednesday horse racing tips and bets.

The seven meetings at Canterbury, Doomben, Oakbank, Sandown Hillside, Canberra and Pinjarra Scarpside all get underway in the afternoon with evening racing from Launceston. The first race sets off at 12.56pm at Doomben, with the last race of the day in Australia getting underway at 9.30pm at Launceston.

We have selected a NAP and NEXT BEST bet for you, one from Canterbury and one from Oakbank, to add to your bet slip as well as racing bets and tips on the day.

Horse Racing Tips Australia: Canterbury, Doomben, Launceston, Oakbank, Sandown Hillside, Canberra and Pinjarra Scarpside

Have a read to find our most confident picks of the day, as well as race-by-race selections for every race across the seven meeting’s today!

NAP – INSPIRED SUN @ 11/10 with BlueBet – Race 5, 4.00 Oakbank

In the fifth race here at Oakbank we have sided with Inspired Sun as our NAP of the day.

This 5-year-old is chasing a hat-trick and looks every part capable of achieving that feat. Last time out he came from midfield and bolted up to win impressively by 3.5 lengths at Strathalbyn. Before that, he won around the same course coming from last place to show some impressive turn of foot and win by almost a length in the end.

This 5-year-old is capable of big final splits and don’t be surprised if he bolts up from the rear and claims his hat-trick victory.

NEXT BEST – MAIN STAGE @ 2/1 with BlueBet – Race 3, 2.55 Canterbury

Our Next Best bet of the day comes in the third race at Canterbury where we have selected Main Stage as our bet at a great price of 2/1 with BlueBet.

On his most recent outing he came second ten at Warwick Farm in what was wet and testing conditions. Before that however, he won by 2.75 lengths at Randwick Kensington, where he looking mightily impressive.

This race is well within his grasp and the 100m step up in trip shouldn’t cause any problems for this 7-year-old. We expect Main Stage to be there or there abouts come the end of the race.

Check out all of our selections across the seven meetings in Australia on Wednesday

We’ve gone through each of the respective cards at Canterbury, Doomben, Launceston, Oakbank, Sandown Hillside, Canberra and Pinjarra Scarpside on Wednesday. Here is who we are backing for our racing bets on all 55 races:

Canterbury Horse Racing Tips – Free Horse Racing Tips

Race 1, 1.45 Ferrari Man @ 17/5 with BlueBet

Race 2, 2.20 The Art Of Flying @ 6/5 with BlueBet

Race 3, 2.55 Main Stage @ 2/1 with BlueBet

Race 4, 3.30 Impulse Control @ 13/2 with BlueBet

Race 5, 4.05 Cross The Rubicon @ 8/1 with BlueBet

Race 6, 4.40 Whodat @ 4/1 with BlueBet

Race 7, 5.15 Gracilistyla @ 3/1 with BlueBet

Race 8, 5.50 Mr Magical @ 10/1 with BlueBet

Doomben Horse Racing Tips – Free Horse Racing Tips

Race 1, 12.56 Yiska @ SP with BlueBet

Race 2, 1.34 Rose Of Duporth @ SP with BlueBet

Race 3, 2.09 Summit Special @ SP with BlueBet

Race 4, 2.44 Sakura Star @ SP with BlueBet

Race 5, 3.19 Immediate Response @ SP with BlueBet

Race 6, 3.54 Flybridge @ SP with BlueBet

Race 7, 4.29 Valley Of Dreams @ SP with BlueBet

Race 8, 5.07 Poetic Choice @ SP with BlueBet

Oakbank Horse Racing Tips – Free Horse Racing Tips

Race 1, 1.40 Grey Folly @ 70/1 with BlueBet

Race 2, 2.15 Suggestive Miss @ 1/2 with BlueBet

Race 3, 2.50 Mug’s Game @ 14/5 with BlueBet

Race 4, 3.25 Princess Raffles @ 17/20 with BlueBet

Race 5, 4.00 Inspired Sun @ 11/10 with BlueBet

Race 6, 4.35 Friday Funday @ 20/1 with BlueBet

Race 7, 5.10 Vietti @ 33/1 with BlueBet

Sandown Hillside Horse Racing Tips – Free Horse Racing Tips

Race 1, 2.30 Roznamla @ 11/5 with BlueBet

Race 2, 3.05 Governor Landy @ 6/1 with BlueBet

Race 3, 3.40 Glamouring @ 14/1 with BlueBet

Race 4, 4.15 Arctic Stone @ 10/1 with BlueBet

Race 5, 4.50 Invincible Bay @ 9/1 with BlueBet

Race 6, 5.25 Witchachar Star @ 20/1 with BlueBet

Race 7, 6.00 Direct @ 9/1 with BlueBet

Race 8, 6.30 The Nephew @ 15/2 with BlueBet

Canberra Horse Racing Tips – Free Horse Racing Tips

Race 1, 1.30 Drummin @ 14/5 with BlueBet

Race 2, 2.06 How Do You Sleep @ 6/4 with BlueBet

Race 3, 2.41 Mikasa @ 13/5 with BlueBet

Race 4, 3.16 Need For Greed @ 7/1 with BlueBet

Race 5, 3.51 Fourmadec @ 2/1 with BlueBet

Race 6, 4.26 Twig @ 11/5 with BlueBet

Race 7, 5.01 Fangela @ 5/1 with BlueBet

Race 8, 5.36 Beau Rock @ 3/1 with BlueBet

Pinjarra Scarpside Horse Racing Tips – Free Horse Racing Tips

Race 1, 1.09 Minno @ 13/5 with BlueBet

Race 2, 1.44 Wommel Wock @ 2/1 with BlueBet

Race 3, 2.19 Please God @ 14/5 with BlueBet

Race 4, 2.54 Art Admirer @ 6/1 with BlueBet

Race 5, 3.34 Masaru @ 6/1 with BlueBet

Race 6, 4.10 Spicy Dancer @ 2/1 with BlueBet

Race 7, 4.45 Off Wego @ 19/5 with BlueBet

Race 8, 5.20 Pick Your Battles @ 12/5 with BlueBet

Launceston Horse Racing Tips – Free Horse Racing Tips

Race 1, 5.45 Sally Sunshine @ 12/5 with BlueBet

Race 2, 6.15 Swingapinga @ 6/1 with BlueBet

Race 3, 6.52 Dramazing @ 19/20 with BlueBet

Race 4, 7.30 Bynance @ 9/2 with BlueBet

Race 5, 8.00 Diamond Bay @ 14/1 with BlueBet

Race 6, 8.30 Mcsweyn @ 5/1 with BlueBet

Race 7, 9.00 Kay Oh Ell @ 13/2 with BlueBet

Race 8, 9.30 Sh’bourne Rebel @ 13/10 with BlueBet

Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change

