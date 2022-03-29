Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Spreadex Analysis – Tuesday, March 29th

Professional horse racing tipster Andrew Mount takes a good look at Tuesday’s Spreadex markets to find the best value spread betting and fixed odds opportunities.

Andrew heads to Uttoxeter (jumps) and Wolverhampton (all-weather Flat) for his recommended bets/trades on Tuesday, March 29th. Follow his tips on horse racing betting sites throughout the year.

UTTOXETER 4.10

APPLE ROCK thrives in big-field handicaps, his three wins coming in fields of 12, 15 and 19 runners. He faces just five rivals today, which is far from ideal. He likes to be held up in his races, picking his way through the field before making a late challenge but there’s no obvious pace in this race and he may not have the tactical speed to get involved. He has a fine record of 4311163 (3-7) in races up to and including 2m4f but is zero from nine over further and stamina could also be an issue in this 2m7.5f contest. He can be opposed in the Spreadex 50-25-10 race market. Fixed odds punters might want to consider outsider of six GETAWAY BAY. He was beaten miles at Catterick earlier this month but that was his first run since June and would have been needed. He’s hardly prolific but his sole success did come over course and distance on similar ground to today’s.

Recommendation: Oppose APPLE ROCK in Uttoxeter 4.10

WOLVERHAMPTON 6.00

RUN FORREST RUN tends to peak in high summer, with form figures in June/July, excluding his racecourse debut, of 411513 (3-6). Outside of this period, his record is 726850755 (0-9). He makes his Tapeta debut today and progeny of his sire Bobby’s Kitten have a poor record on this surface, with only four winners from the 81 qualifiers. He could prove vulnerable here and rates a sell in the Spread 50-25-10 race market.

Recommendation: Oppose RUN FORREST RUN in Wolverhampton 6.00

