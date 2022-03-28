Horse Racing Tips Hong Kong: Wednesday’s Free Horse Racing Tips

The Hong Kong horse racing action continues on Wednesday 30th March 2022 with an 8-race evening card at Sha Tin racecourse, with the first race set to be run at 7:15pm (local time). The feature event is the Class 1 Silvermine Bay Handicap (9:19pm local time), where a lucrative HKD $1.795,500 is on offer to the winner.



Plus, you can enjoy the Hong Kong horse racing action from Sha Tin with a free £50 bet from bet365 (more below)

We have selected a NAP and NEXT BEST bet for you from the Sha Tin Wednesday card, plus give you our best Hong Kong horse racing bets for the other races.

Horse Racing Tips Hong Kong: Sha Tin



Have a read to find our most confident picks of the day, as well as ‘race-by-race’ selections for the best of the action on a decent evening card at Sha Tin.

NAP – MAJESTIC STAR @ SP with bet365 – Race 5, 9.15pm Sha Tin



Majestic Star, heads into the evening’s feature race having won his last two in great fashion and looks the sort to have more to come. Well drawn and has been freshened up with a 35-day break from his last run. Regular rider, Karis Teetan, keeps the ride and can steer this improving 3 year-old to land the three-timer before going onto better things.

NEXT BEST – AMAZING TEENS @ SP with bet365 – Race 1, 19:15 Sha Tin



Amazing Teens is a nice 4 year-old gelding that is trained by John Size. Is a two-time course winner back in December, that ran with credit at the track the last twice. However, is back to his favoured 1800m trip and that can be the difference here, while leading jockey, Zac Purton, who rode him the last twice, continues in the saddle.

Check out all of our selections and best bets in Hong Kong (Sha Tin) on Wednesday

Sha Tin Horse Racing Tips – Free Horse Racing Tips

(Times are local times)



Race 1, 19.15 AMAZING TEENS (NB) @ SP with Bet365

Race 2, 19.45 STAR OF GLORY @ SP with Bet365

Race 3, 20.15 FLYING DRAGON @ SP with Bet365

Race 4, 20.45 WINNING STRIKES @ SP with Bet365

Race 5, 21.15 MAJESTIC STAR (NAP) @ SP with Bet365

Race 6, 21.45 JAZZ ANGEL @ SP with Bet365

Race 7, 22.15 SKYEY SUPREME @ SP with Bet365

Race 8, 22.50 LIGHTNING BOLT @ SP with Bet365

Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change

Hong Kong Horse Racing Free Bets with Bet365 (Bet £10 and get £50 in Free Bets)

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Visit Bet365 Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Available to new customers only. Make a qualifying deposit of £5* or more and claim the offer within 30 days of registering your account to qualify for 500% of that amount in Bet Credits, up to a maximum of £50* in Bet Credits. Once released, your Bet Credits will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable. To release your Bet Credits for use, you must place qualifying bets to the value of your qualifying deposit (capped at £10*) and they must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer. Only qualifying bets placed and settled after claiming the offer will count towards this requirement.

Interested in the Grand National? Follow our guides: