Horse racing tips today: Tuesday’s best UK and Ireland racing bets

Today we have some afternoon jumping from Navan, Uttoxeter and Fontwell with plenty of decent horse races to look forward to. The flat racing today comes from Wolverhampton on the all-weather track in the evening. Here are our Tuesday horse racing tips and bets.

The three meetings at Navan, Fontwell and Uttoxeter get underway in the afternoon with the Wolverhampton racing beginning in the evening. The first race sets off at 1.00pm at Fontwell, with the last race of the day on getting underway at 8.30pm at Wolverhampton.

We have selected a NAP and NEXT BEST bet for you, one from Navan and one from Fontwell, to add to your bet slip as well as racing bets and tips on the day.

Horse racing bets & tips today: Navan, Uttoxeter, Fontwell and Wolverhampton

Have a read to find our most confident picks of the day, as well as race-by-race selections for every race across the four meeting’s today!

NAP – RAMBO T @ 8/11 with BetUK – 4.25 Fontwell

Our NAP of the day comes in the final race of the afternoon at Fontwell, where we have gone with Rambo T to do the business.

He looks to be the one to beat without a shadow of a doubt, being the most experienced runner in the race and coming in with some good form as well. In his last three starts, Rambo T has two second place finishes and a third, with the last of these coming in January at Huntingdon where he just ran out of steam in the final couple of furlongs.

This step back in trip should really suit the 5-year-old and here at SportsLens we expect him to go really well for trainer Olly Murphy with Aidan Coleman taking the reigns.

NEXT BEST – STONE AGE @ SP with BetUK – 4.35 Navan

Our Next Best bet of the day on Tuesday afternoon comes in the 4.35 race at Navan in Ireland, where we have selected Stone Age to claim victory.

With three second place finishes in his last four starts, Stone Age comes into this SP maiden race in decent form. He probably boasts the best form in the race and is one of the more experienced horses in the field, despite only being a 3-year-old.

Ryan Moore takes to the saddle for AP O’Brien and will be hopeful of a successful run on the Irish turf over the ten furlong distance. Should be the horse to beat.

Check out all of our selections across the four meetings in the UK and Ireland on Tuesday

We’ve gone through each of the respective cards at Uttoxeter, Fontwell, Navan and Wolverhampton on Tuesday. Here is who we are backing for our racing bets on all 27 races:

Navan Horse Racing Tips

2.15 New York City @ SP with BetUK

2.50 Teddy Boy @ SP with BetUK

3.25 Trump Card @ SP with BetUK

4.00 Forbidden Planet @ SP with BetUK

4.35 Stone Age @ SP with BetUK

5.10 Supagirl @ SP with BetUK

5.40 Moony Beams @ SP with BetUK

Fontwell Horse Racing Tips

1.00 Glengeever @ 6/1 with BetUK

1.30 Friend Or Foe @ 8/11 with BetUK

2.05 Amelia’s Dance @ 7/2 with BetUK

2.40 Morgenstern @ 10/3 with BetUK

3.15 Zestful Hope @ 2/1 with BetUK

3.50 Aeronisi @ 3/1 with BetUK

4.25 Rambo T @ 8/11 with BetUK

Uttoxeter Horse Racing Tips

1.55 Lleyton @ 6/4 with BetUK

2.30 Prince Des Fichaux @ 15/8 with BetUK

3.00 Karl Philippe @ 5/4 with BetUK

3.35 Sainte Doctor @ 7/2 with BetUK

4.10 Storm Of Light @ 13/8 with BetUK

4.45 Frau Georgia @ 5/1 with BetUK

5.20 Touchy Feely @ 11/8 with BetUK

Wolverhampton (AW) Horse Racing Tips

6.00 Intervention @ SP with BetUK

6.30 Carpe Fortuna @ SP with BetUK

7.00 Red Flyer @ SP with BetUK

7.30 Bronze River @ SP with BetUK

8.00 Taj Alola @ SP with BetUK

8.30 Swilcan Bridge @ SP with BetUK

Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change

