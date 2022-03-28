Horse Racing NAP of the Day: Best Horse Racing Tips for Tuesday, 29 March

On Tuesday, 29 March, the horse racing NAP of the Day with SportsLens tipsters is Prince Des Fichaux. He runs in the extended 2m 7f novice hurdle at Uttoxeter today (2:30). This Sam Thomas trained horse is our best Bet of the Day at sweet 7/2 odds.

After an eye-catching horse racing debut at Hereford when second, Prince Des Fichaux can only improve for that. It was a promising start to his career and the Walters Plant Hire owned son of No Risk At All should benefit for that experience. Prince Des Fichaux thus rates the NAP of the Day for 29 March. Read more more reasons to back him below…

Why will horse racing NAP of the Day Prince Des Fichaux win?

The same connections got wins out of another horse by the same sire in Good Risk At All over the last couple of season. Thomas now books Sam Twiston-Davies to take the ride on Prince Des Fichaux. Only City Chief, previously second at Doncaster in a race that has worked out nicely, was too good for him last time out. Those home in-behind that one on Town Moor that day in fourth and seventh have scored since.

Prior to that, City Chief finished ahead of a subsequent Grade 3 handicap hurdle winner and dual novice handicap chase victor. As Class 4 and Class 3 horse racing results go, that is good form. Granted further improvement, Prince Des Fichaux looks overpriced for an up-and-coming trainer. Odds of 7/2 make him our latest horse racing NAP of the Day on Tuesday.

Yggdrasil Next Best Horse Racing Tips Today at Uttoxeter

In the 2m 4f novices’ limited handicap chase (3:00), Yggdrasil can follow-up on his Hereford win. Trained by Nick Williams, who has a 19 per cent career strike rate at Uttoxeter, this yard has been a profitable one to follow on horse racing betting sites here. Backing all the stable’s horses blind here would’ve yielded £10.31 profit off a £1 level stake.

Yggdrasil is up just 3lb to 122 for that second win in three chase starts. In handicapping terms, he is 2lb well-in on top weight Karl Philippe from who he receives a whole stone. Yggdrasil is thus Next Best behind our horse racing NAP of the Day at 6/4 with 888Sport with a £10 bet on either unlocking £40 in bonuses for new customers.

