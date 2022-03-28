Lucky 15 Tips: Four horses to back on Tuesday 29th March

Into Tuesday this midweek and on the horse racing front we’ve afternoon jumping cards at Fontwell and Uttoxeter in the UK, while Navan (Ire) race on the flat in Ireland. The day ends with an AW fixture at Wolverhampton.



With that in mind, we’ve highlighted four horses to include in your Lucky 15 horse racing bets today.

Transatlantic was highly-tried last time when pulled up in the Imperial Cup at Sandown. That was his UK debut for the Gary Moore yard but is into calmer waters here today and should be much more competitive

Just the three runners here but the Paul Nicholls yard, that boasts a 45% record with their chasers at the track, have a leading chance with Friend Or Foe. This 7 year-old was a good winner at Leicester last time out and a 4lb rise for that win looks fair. Harry Cobden rides and is expected to be the one to beat here.

Karl Philippe heads here on tha three-timer after nice wins at Ludlow. Up another 4lbs for the last of those victories but clearly in tip-top order the moment and is worth sticking with in current mood.

STORM OF LIGHT @ 11/8 with BetUK – 4.10 Uttoxeter

The top-rated in the field is former course winner Storm Of Light here. Ran well to be third at Market Rasen last time out but is 2lbs lower this time and it’s interesting that connections are also putting up their 10lbs claiming stable jockey. Meaning the horse is a massive 12lbs better off since running last time.

How does a Lucky 15 work?

A Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets of the same value on selections in four separate events. These 15 bets include four singles, six doubles, four trebles and one four-fold accumulator. The doubles, trebles and four-fold accumulator ensure that with each additional winner you have, your returns can jump massively as the various multiple bets come into play.

For example, if you pick a horse racing Lucky 15 and all four horses win, you win 15 individual bets. If three win, you win three singles, four doubles and one treble. Therefore, winning eight individual bets from your Lucky 15.

