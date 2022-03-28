Horse Racing Tips Australia: Tuesday’s Free Horse Racing Tips

Today we have some exciting Australian horse racing from Wellington, Benalla, Scone and Mackay, with plenty of decent horse races to look forward to. What an exciting time for horse racing in Australia! Here are our Tuesday horse racing tips and bets.

The four meetings at Wellington, Mackay, Scone and Benalla all get underway in the afternoon. The first race sets off at 12.57pm at Benalla, with the last race of the day in Australia getting underway at 5.30pm at Wellington.

We have selected a NAP and NEXT BEST bet for you, both from Benalla, to add to your bet slip as well as racing bets and tips on the day.

Horse Racing Tips Australia: Benalla, Wellington, Scone and Mackay

Have a read to find our most confident picks of the day, as well as race-by-race selections for every race across the four meeting’s today!

NAP – GREY WHISPER @ 6/4 with BlueBet – Race 8, 5.00 Benalla

This 4-year-old mare is chasing a hattrick, coming in with back-to-back wins in her last two starts.

Grey Whisper is our NAP of the day and we believe she will take a lot of beating. In her last win, she won by 1.5 lengths after settling well and winning rather comfortably.

Should be the horse to beat in this race and at a price of 6/4 with BlueBet, she is still very much backable. Will hit the line hard and hopefully provide a big race for us!

NEXT BEST – SAVONIA @ 3/1 with BlueBet – Race 3, 2.30 Benalla

Savonia is our Next Best bet of the day, again from Benalla in the third race of the afternoon.

In some great form and comes here as one of the strongest horses in the race. This 3-year-old filly has four second place finishes on the spin, and is looking to go one better this time around in a competitive race.

If she brings her A-game, she is most definitely the one to beat in this race at a great price of 3/1 with BlueBet. Should go well.

Check out all of our selections across the four meetings in Australia on Tuesday

We’ve gone through each of the respective cards at Scone, Mackay, Wellington and Benalla on Tuesday. Here is who we are backing for our racing bets on all 30 races:

Benalla Horse Racing Tips – Free Horse Racing Tips

Race 1, 1.30 Starlea @ 13/10 with BlueBet

Race 2, 2.00 Shootoose @ 10/1 with BlueBet

Race 3, 2.30 Savonia @ 3/1 with BlueBet

Race 4, 3.00 Extreme Emotion @ 11/5 with BlueBet

Race 5, 3.30 Black Ivory @ 2/1 with BlueBet

Race 6, 4.00 Redjina @ 15/2 with BlueBet

Race 7, 4.30 Wanjiru @ 16/1 with BlueBet

Race 8, 5.00 Grey Whisper @ 6/4 with BlueBet

Mackay Horse Racing Tips – Free Horse Racing Tips

Race 1, 12.57 Golden Athena @ 11/2 with BlueBet

Race 2, 1.34 Shiranda @ 11/2 with BlueBet

Race 3, 2.12 Lets Torque A Deel @ 13/5 with BlueBet

Race 4, 2.47 Cabalo Escuro @ 11/20 with BlueBet

Race 5, 3.27 Money Travels @ 6/4 with BlueBet

Race 6, 4.04 Cat In The Raine @ 9/2 with BlueBet

Race 7, 4.40 Ela Beach @ 4/1 with BlueBet

Scone Horse Racing Tips – Free Horse Racing Tips

Race 1, 1.35 The Wanderer @ 33/1 with BlueBet

Race 2, 2.10 Stylish Pedrille @ 5/2 with BlueBet

Race 3, 2.45 Endorphins @ 9/2 with BlueBet

Race 4, 3.25 Global Encounter @ 6/1 with BlueBet

Race 5, 4.05 Devil’s Throat @ 11/5 with BlueBet

Race 6, 4.40 Salamanders @ 13/2 with BlueBet

Race 7, 5.15 Dancing Dollar @ 11/1 with BlueBet

Wellington Horse Racing Tips – Free Horse Racing Tips

Race 1, 1.15 One Way Street @ 1/2 with BlueBet

Race 2, 1.50 Bid To Fame @ 12/1 with BlueBet

Race 3, 2.25 Wanderbetough @ 11/2 with BlueBet

Race 4, 3.05 Brief Statement @ 6/5 with BlueBet

Race 5, 3.40 Majority @ 16/5 with BlueBet

Race 6, 4.20 Shameonus @ 19/5 with BlueBet

Race 7, 4.55 Last Bid Liam @ 15/2 with BlueBet

Race 8, 5.30 Upside @ 8/1 with BlueBet

Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change

