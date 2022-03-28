Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Monday Picks – March 28th

Leading horse racing advisor Andrew Mount’s is a contributor to the Racing Post, Racing Post Weekender, Racing & Football Outlook, the GG.co.uk website and a regular pundit on William Hill radio. Andrew uses stats and systems to find value bets and shares his latest thoughts below…

Andrew found a whole host of winners last week and has three selections on Monday, March 28th. Follow his tips this week and all year round on horse racing betting sites with the lowdown on his latest picks below:

779 Codes claimed Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets Copied Visit SBK Learn More Close Learn More New customers only. First deposit of at least £10/€10 in a single amount to be eligible for the rebate. Refund on losses will be refunded in cash equalling the amount of your first deposit (max refund £40). Payment restrictions & T&Cs apply. Min Deposit £20 Offer Terms 1. You must make a first deposit of at least £10/€10 in a single amount to be eligible for the cash refund. 2. Once the bonus is credited on your account, losses will be refunded up to £40/€40 in cash. 3. The bonus equals the amount of your first deposit up to a max of £40/€40. 4. The promotion is only open to new users making their first deposit by card or Trustly. 5. Qualifying bets are not limited to the first bet. Losses can be refunded over multiple bets, as long as they settle within 7 days of the qualifying deposit. 6. Users making their first deposit by Skrill, Neteller, PayPal or a virtual/prepaid card will not qualify for this promotion. Please note that this includes virtual Monzo cards, first deposits made by this method will not qualify for the welcome offer. 7. To withdraw rebated funds, you must bet at least the qualifying deposit on any combination of markets within the promotional period; otherwise rebated funds will be forfeited. 8. Unused bonuses expire after seven days of being credited to a user account and will be removed after this period. 9. The sign-up offer is strictly limited to one per individual, family, household address, email address, same payment account number, IP address or shared computer. 10. The offer can only be redeemed by residents of UK, Ireland and Malta who sign up and deposit between 16:00 GMT on 14 February 2022 and 16:00 GMT on 28 February 2022 and are not existing Smarkets Exchange users. 11. This promotion cannot be used in conjunction with any other sign-up promotion. 12. SBK standard terms for promotions apply.

LUDLOW 1.45

FINEST VIEW (system – damsire Midnight Legend, Feb-May, jumps)

Progeny of the sire Midnight Legend tend to perform best at this time of year and that can be extended to horses with Midnight Legend as their damsire. They have a 30 from 160 record from February to May over jumps (excluding NHF) for a profit of £51.45 to a £1 level stake at SP. FINEST VIEW has run with credit on her two hurdle races to date, finishing runner up on both occasions and she has a solid chance of going one better this afternoon.

LUDLOW 3.30

TIDE TIMES (system – Ian Williams handicap chasers, March)

Ian Williams does very well with his handicap chasers in March, with 41 of the 183 qualifiers winning, backing them blind would have returned a profit of £71.95 to a £1 level stake at SP. TIDE TIMES opened his chase account in fine style at this venue last week and makes a quick reappearance in his bid for a repeat.

NEWCASTLE 7.00

VAFORTINO (system – Kevin Philippart De Foy stable switchers)

Trainer Kevin Philippart De Foy does well at the first time of asking with horses he takes over from other yards, scoring with seven of the 33 qualifiers for a small profit of £6.55 to a £1 level stake at SP. Dual turf winner VAFORTINO is making his stable debut on the all-weather but this could be a positive move. Progeny of his sire New Bay perform very well on the Tapeta at Newcastle with four winners from 16 runners. Several others ran well in defeat with only four of the 12 beaten horses finishing outside of the first three. The yard has started the year in fine form with nine winners from their 37 runners and Vafortino makes each-way appeal.

Deposit £20 & Get £20 Back in Cash on Losses with SBK

Full Terms & Conditions

First deposit made with promo code SBS21 must be at least £20/€20 in a single amount to be eligible for the rebate. Once credited to the account, losses will be refunded in cash equalling the amount of the first deposit with max refund of £20. Users making their first deposit by Skrill, Neteller, PayPal or any virtual and prepaid cards don’t qualify for this promotion. These include virtual Monzo cards.

Qualifying bets not limited to the first bet with losses refunded over multiple bets, provided they settle within seven days of the qualifying deposit. For rebated funds to become free to withdraw, users must bet at least the qualifying deposit on any combination of markets within the promotional period, or the bonus is forfeit.

Unused bonuses expire after seven days of issue to a user account and are then removed. The promotion is only available to new users making their first deposit by Debit Card or Trustly. It is also limited to one per individual, family, household address, email address, same payment account number, IP address or shared computer.

Offer can only be redeemed by UK residents aged 18 and above that sign up and deposit after 17:00 GMT on 30 September 2021. Customers cannot be existing Smarkets Exchange users either. Standard terms and conditions for promotions apply.

Related