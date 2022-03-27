Lucky 15 Tips: Four horses to back on Monday 28th March

As we head into Monday we get the new week started with two afternoon horse racing jumping cards at Ludlow and Hexham, while Newcatle race on the all weather in the evening – their first race is at 5:30pm.



With that in mind, we’ve highlighted four horses to include in your Lucky 15 horse racing bets today.

Today’s Lucky 15 Tips – Monday 28th March 2022

Here are our four best horse racing tips to include in your Lucky 15 bet slip.

Travelled well and jumped well to win here last week and despite a 7lb penalty for that win can go well again. Connections are clearly striking while the irons hot and still only had 10-8 to carry here.

Six-length second at Plumpton the last day and escapes a rise for that run. Doesn’t look a great race with many out-of-form runners, so the safe call here looks to side with this 7 year-old who looks to be running into form.

Nice winner at Southwell last time and on what was his first run bcak from a wind op. Similar race here today and with that only his second run over hurdles should have more to come. A repeat of that run should see him got well again.

Trappy little 4-runner race, but the Roger Varian yard have a 31% record with their 3 year-olds at the track and that coupled with the fact top jockey Jim Crowley is making the trip up to ride Moonis looks interesting. Was a fair 4th on debut at Kempton, but breeding suggests the step up to 1m2f will bring out more.

Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change

Back today’s Lucky 15 bets in an acca at 38/1 (click the bet slip below)

How does a Lucky 15 work?

A Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets of the same value on selections in four separate events. These 15 bets include four singles, six doubles, four trebles and one four-fold accumulator. The doubles, trebles and four-fold accumulator ensure that with each additional winner you have, your returns can jump massively as the various multiple bets come into play.

For example, if you pick a horse racing Lucky 15 and all four horses win, you win 15 individual bets. If three win, you win three singles, four doubles and one treble. Therefore, winning eight individual bets from your Lucky 15.

